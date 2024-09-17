WNBA legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo made a bold statement about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, claiming that Clark is being defended more aggressively than any rookie in league history. After reviewing footage of previous rookies, including notable guards like Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu, Lobo is convinced that no one has faced the type of defensive attention Clark receives.

They are playing her differently, being more aggressive because Clark plays “a game the league has never seen before,” Lobo said, as reported by Dana Hunsinger Benbow.

“And that is a tribute to how dangerous she is with the ball in her hands,” Lobo said.

Despite speculation about jealousy being a factor, Lobo dismissed that narrative.

“I don’t buy into the narrative that there’s jealousy by other players in the league,” she said. “But I’ve never seen a rookie defended the way she’s defended.”

Lobo's observations are not just about Clark's talent; they're about the unique challenges the Fever star faces. Clark is consistently picked up full-court and face-guarded even when she doesn’t have the ball, tactics Lobo says she’s never witnessed against any other rookie. Clark's rookie season has garnered immense attention, from skyrocketing ticket sales to TV ratings, and she’s quickly become a driving force for the WNBA's popularity.

Caitlin Clark has faced tough plays since joining the league

The physicality Clark has endured, with some plays bordering on dangerous, has sparked debate throughout the league. In a game against the Chicago Sky earlier this season, Chennedy Carter committed a flagrant foul against Clark that many viewed as targeting. The play, initially ruled a common foul, was upgraded to a flagrant after review. That incident, among others, has raised concerns about how Clark is being treated on the court – 17% of the WNBA's flagrant fouls have been recorded against Clark.

“There's a difference between tough defense and unnecessary — targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘cleanup' the crap!” Fever general manager Lin Dunn posted to X at the time. “That's NOT who this league is!!”

Despite the intense defense and occasional hard fouls, Clark has continued to excel, showing resilience and competitiveness. Lobo praised her ability to handle the challenges thrown her way, noting that Clark’s playstyle is intoxicating and draws viewers in.

“When you turn a game on and she’s playing, you want to watch because the way she plays is somewhat intoxicating,” Lobo said. “And that's good for everyone in the league.”