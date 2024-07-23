Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark garnered more praise from Hall of Famer and basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday, Lobo declared Clark the “best passer in the league,” a praise that comes just halfway through Clark's inaugural WNBA season.

“She’s incredible,” Lobo added, per Scott Thompson of Fox News.

Clark, known for her remarkable three-point shooting, has consistently showcased exceptional court vision, a skill she honed during her college career at Iowa. Her ability to involve teammates on the floor has translated well to the professional level. As of the All-Star/Olympic break, Clark leads the league with an average of 8.2 assists per game. Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides noted that the team has adapted well to Clark's dynamic playmaking.

“The team has gotten used to how Clark wants to move the ball when it is in her hands on offense,” Sides said.

However, Clark's aggressive style of play has also resulted in a high turnover rate, averaging 5.6 per game.

“Her turnovers are always going to be a little bit high because of the chances she takes, especially with get-ahead passes. She’s looking to thread the needle. Oftentimes, it makes it there, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Lobo said.

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA assist record

Clark's record-breaking performance against the Dallas Wings on July 17, where she set a new WNBA single-game record with 19 assists, underscores her exceptional playmaking abilities. Despite the Fever's loss in that game, Clark's achievement was a notable highlight. Additionally, Clark shined in the WNBA All-Star Game, where she recorded 10 assists, setting a rookie record for the event. She fell just one assist short of tying the overall All-Star Game record held by Sue Bird.

Lobo believes that Clark's game will continue to evolve, reducing turnovers and improving her shooting accuracy.

“And what’s remarkable, too, is that she still hasn’t found her 3-point shot at the rate that she will, but has adjusted,” Lobo said.

Currently, Clark is shooting 32.7% from three-point range, attempting 8.3 per game, and overall shooting 40.5% from the field, averaging 19.6 points per game.

Lobo added, “She’s taking fewer logo bombs, she’s driving more and finishing.”

During the All-Star Game in Phoenix, Clark not only excelled in passing but also demonstrated her leadership on the court. Despite not making any three-pointers in the game, her ability to facilitate scoring for her teammates was obvious. Arike Ogunbowale, who scored 34 points and was named MVP, benefited from Clark's assists, particularly during a critical 9-2 run that helped Team WNBA pull ahead of the Team USA Olympians.

Clark assisted on several key baskets, including those made by her Fever teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.