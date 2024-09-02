The Indiana Fever have had a strong run during the second half of the 2024 season. Indiana has won four games in a row under the leadership of star rookie guard Caitlin Clark. Clark is gaining admiration for her stout performances; however, some feel as though WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has failed to properly give Clark her flowers. Swoopes is shutting down critics with a decisive reveal of messages between her and Clark from early 2024.

Swoopes took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal a series of text messages that show her and Caitlin Clark's exchange after Swoopes apologized for mistakenly saying it was her fifth year at Iowa in February when it was her fourth:

“Hey Caitlin, I wanted to personally reach out to you and say I made a mistake on what year this is for you. Covid year has me all confused… Lol! I also have nothing but respect for you and your game and appreciate your skill. Congrats on everything you have accomplished thus far. Be blessed,” Swoopes said in her initial text to Clark.

Clark took no offense to Swoopes' mistake and assured that everything was okay between the two of them.

“No worries at all I really appreciate you reaching and there's no hard feelings. I appreciate all you have done for women's ball and for inspiring girls like me and building the foundation and platform we have today!” Clark responded.

Caitlin Clark has the Fever ready for deep run

If there is one thing Sheryl Swoopes has a deep appreciation for, it is competitive and entertaining basketball, and the Fever are playing plenty of it.

Indiana possesses a 17-16 record and sits sixth in the WNBA standings. If they continue their play, they will make the playoffs and have a chance to go on a deep run. Caitlin Clark has been on a tear after the Olympic break. She scored 31 points and dished 12 assists in a 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky on Aug. 20. Then, she amassed 28 points and 12 assists in a 100-93 victory against the Dallas Wings on Sep. 1. On the season, Clark averages 18.8 points, 8.4 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Clark is not the only one helping push the Fever forward. Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the most potent offensive forces in the league post-Olympic break. She scored a whopping 36 points against Dallas, twice the amount of season points-per-game average.

Indiana has a chance to make noise in the playoffs if they keep their momentum up.