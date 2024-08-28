Three-time WNBA MVP and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes is under fire again for what some perceive as a deliberate slight against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The controversy arose during a recent WNBA broadcast, where Swoopes remained silent when Clark’s impressive performance was highlighted.

The incident occurred during a game between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces, aired on NBA TV, via Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing. As play-by-play commentator Ron Thulin announced the WNBA’s Players of the Week, including Caitlin Clark, who averaged 25 points, nine assists and five rebounds, Swoopes, serving as the analyst, did not add any commentary. Her silence was noticeable, particularly because the role of an analyst is typically to provide insight and commentary during such segments.

This is not the first time Swoopes has been linked to criticism of Clark. Over recent months, Swoopes has made headlines for her comments about the former Iowa star, which have sparked debates and even confrontations with other media figures. One notable clash occurred with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who labeled Swoopes “insane” for what he perceived as her refusal to acknowledge Clark’s contributions to the Fever’s recent successes. Swoopes, in turn, responded by calling Smith a “coward” and defended her right to speak her mind on her podcast.

The silent treatment during the broadcast has only fueled speculation that Swoopes may have an issue with Clark. While some argue that Swoopes’ silence could have been due to other reasons—such as taking a moment for a break or not being prepared for that particular segment—the timing and context have led to public scrutiny. The perception that Swoopes intentionally avoided discussing Clark has led to discussions about whether there is underlying tension between the WNBA legend and the young star.

The Fever and the Wings face off on Sept. 1.