On Sunday morning, the WNBA announced Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson as the unanimous winner of the 2024 WNBA MPV award. Meanwhile, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in the WNBA, finished fourth in the MVP voting. Clark received a total of 130 voting points, including six 3rd-place votes, 26 4th-place votes and 22 5th-place votes, per Matthew Glenesk of the Indianapolis Star. Despite not placing in the top three, her fourth-place finish as a rookie in a competitive MVP race highlights her impact in her debut season.

For Wilson, this marked the third time she has claimed the MVP honor, having previously won in 2020 and 2022. Wilson had a standout season, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 blocks per game for the defending WNBA champions. She received all 67 first-place votes, becoming the league’s first unanimous MVP in over 25 years, the last being Cynthia Cooper in 1997.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, posted impressive numbers throughout the season. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while breaking multiple WNBA rookie records. Among her accomplishments were setting the record for most assists by a rookie with 337, breaking the single-game assist record with 19, and becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double—achieving two during the season. Additionally, her 122 3-pointers were the second-most in a single WNBA season and a new rookie record.

Clark’s standout performance helped the Fever secure their first playoff appearance since 2016. The Fever are set to face the Connecticut Sun in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs Sunday at 3 p.m. Her presence has been instrumental in the Fever’s resurgence, as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished second in the MVP voting with 467 points, while New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart placed third with 295 points. Fever All-Star Kelsey Mitchell also received recognition, finishing 11th with a 3rd-place vote and a 5th-place vote.