Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is the Most Valuable Player of the WNBA. Wilson is chosen as the unanimous selection, for the first time in the league in more than 25 years, per SNY TV. The last time a player got chosen MVP unanimously was Cynthia Cooper in 1997.

Wilson has had a terrific season in the league. She's averaging just under 27 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds a game. The center is leading her Aces squad this season in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

The Aces are one of the best squads in the league this season, holding a 27-13 record. Las Vegas is second in the Western Conference division.

Inside A'ja Wilson's great season for the Aces

Wilson got all 67 first-place votes for MVP from the collected news media. She finished ahead of rookie star Caitlin Clark and several other players. Napheesa Collier finished second, and Breanna Stewart got the third most amount of votes. Clark finished fourth in total voting.

The Aces center has done it all for her squad this year. She's the first WNBA player to reach 1,000 points in a season, and she also has posted the league record for total rebounds in a season.

“We always talk about, ‘Make your teammate great, and then in the process you become the greatest,'” Aces coach Becky Hammon said, per ESPN. “A'ja is a great example of that — just making everybody great around her. She's the greatest, because she's so authentically committed to that: pulling greatness out of other people.”

Wilson has the MVP award for the third time in her illustrious career. She also won the award in 2020 and 2022. The only other players to win the WNBA MVP honor three times are Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes and Lauren Jackson. Wilson is making the case that like those players, she should also go into the Hall of Fame. It's not a matter of if, but when for the Aces center.

The Aces next play the Seattle Storm on Sunday to begin the postseason.