‘Get this BS figured out’: Ryan Garcia fires wake up call to boxing after demanding Gervonta Davis fight

The bout between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is one that many boxing fans have long been waiting for. The two fighters are on top of their game, and both are raring to go against each other in the ring. However, the fight between the two is being held up by disputes between their promoters.

The tension between Showtime and DAZN is starting to frustrate the fighters. On Thursday night, Ryan Garcia went on a lengthy rant to air his thoughts on the hold-up. Garcia expressed his disappointment at the hold-up, saying that this fight is one that he and Davis are looking forward too.

2- We gotta get this BS figured out. This should have been the best couple of months in boxing. Spence / Crawford fell apart, me and Tank running into issues…that’s not what boxing is supposed to be about. Respectfully, celebrity boxing should not be defining our sport. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 28, 2022

4- I want this fight for my career and, real talk, my mental health. The guys in charge CAN make this happen. Dont let this break down. I’m asking on behalf of everyone who loves the most beautiful sport in the world. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 28, 2022

This fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is being held up due to demands from Davis’ promoter, Mayweather Promotions. Mayweather Promotions is asking that the fight to be a Showtime-exclusive pay-per-view, instead of being a dual PPV with DAZN. That is unlikely to happen, especially with Garcia being one of DAZN’s top talents.

This is a terrible situation for the fighters, as this is an opportunity for both of them to prove their worth to the boxing crowd. If it does push through, this would be the biggest challenge both undefeated fighters would face in their career. A win for Ryan Garcia or Gervonta Davis would cement their status as the best in their weight division.

As it stands, though, it seems like the fight might as well be cancelled due to the conflicts between the promoters. With neither side budging from talks, it may take a while for ‘Tank’ Davis to face off against Ryan Garcia.