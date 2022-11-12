Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Here’s where and how you can get your own Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Silver Tempest Dragonite Promotional Card.

Get Exclusive Exclusive Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Dragonite Promo Card at GameStop

Pokemon fans can celebrate the championship win of Ash Ketchum by getting for themselves a special promo Dragonite card coming from the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest expansion set. However, the only way to get this is by going to a GameStop in the US and Canada.

The promotion will net players a special promo card for Dragonite that knows Dragon Claw (80) and Energy Hurricane (180 – Search your deck for up to 3 basic Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.). Players will get the Dragonite if they spend $15 or more on Pokemon TCG products in-store.

EB Games in Australia and New Zealand

The promotional card can also be obtained by spending $15 or more on Pokemon TCG products in-store at EB Games in Australia and New Zealand.

Online Purchase also qualifies for Promo Card

Online orders for Pokemon TCG products from EB Games in Australia and New Zealand and Gamestop in US and Canada also qualify for the promotion, so you don’t need to visit the store to get the promotional card. However, you’ll have to be quick in placing these orders, as the Dragonite promo cards are only available in limited quantities.

Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest came out yesterday, November 11, 2022. It will be the final expansion set for Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield, as the next set after will be released under Scarlet & Violet. Silver Tempest has three new Radiant Pokemon: two of which are Radiant Jirachi, and Radiant Alakazam. The new expansion also introduces more Pokemon VSTAR as well as the first Pokemon VSTAR not to be fully evolved: Vulpix. On top of that, there are 15 Pokemon V, 18 full-art Pokemon V, one Pokemon VMAX, six Pokemon VSTAR, and a Trainer Gallery of 30 cards in Silver Tempest.

When purchasing products for the Dragonite Promo Card, check out our article on the top cards to consider including to your deck at Top 5 Cards to Consider in Silver Tempest.