Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Twenty-five years since the start of the Pokemon animated series, Ash Ketchum has finally achieved his childhood dream. Ash Ketchum is now officially recognized as the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world, thus making him a Pokemon Master. He achieved this feat by defeating Leon in the World Coronation Series and becoming the tournament’s Monarch, which was depicted in the current season of Pokemon Journeys: The Series in Episode 132: The Finals IV: Partner.

Ash was able to achieve this feat with his strong team of Pokemon. In Episode 132, he found himself with his back against the wall as he’s left with just one Pokemon: his trusty partner Pikachu. On the other side, Leon has the Gigantamaxed Cinderace and Gigantamaxed Charizard. No worries, though, as Pikachu was also able to Gigantamax during the battle. However, Pikachu was forced down to normal size after just one attack at Cinderace, forcing Pikachu to fight Charizard in his normal form. Ash’s and Pikachu’s succeeding win over Charizard is a big indication of just how much the two have grown in their journey.

The battle was intense and brutal, which almost led to Pikachu losing after a fiery attack by Charizard. In between consciousness and unconsciousness, Pikachu saw all of Ash’s other Pokemon cheering him on, which gave him enough strength to get back up again. Realizing just how much his friends trust him, Pikachu renewed his energy and found the power to go all-out against Charizard. The climax of the battle saw Pikachu using the strongest 100,000 Volt Thunderbolt against Charizard’s Great Blaze, with the two ending up head-to-head, literally. Pikachu’s headbutt left Charizard stunned, making him fall backward and scoring Ash the win. Finally, Ash Ketchum of Pallet Town is the World Champion.

Episode 132 also saw the appearance of the Legendary Pokemon Eternatus, who was seen circling around the skies above the Galar Pokemon stadium, spreading Galar particles down below. This allowed Leon to Gigantamax twice in the same battle, although the final battle was fought between normal-sized Pikachu and normal-sized Charizard.

Ash won with the same team that earned him the championship in the Alola League. Those Pokemon were eventually given away as Mystery Gifts for Pokemon Sword and Shield. It would be awesome if Ash’s team will once again be given away as Mystery Gifts when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come out next week.