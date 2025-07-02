The Indiana Fever had plenty to celebrate after capturing the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tuesday night, but the biggest moment off the court came when Caitlin Clark sent well wishes to beloved halftime performer Red Panda, who suffered a scary fall during her routine.

Before the game resumed, concern quickly shifted from the scoreboard to the performer center stage. The fall interrupted an otherwise festive night at Target Center, drawing gasps from the crowd and uniting both fanbases in support of Red Panda.

The incident occurred during halftime of the Fever’s 74-59 WNBA Commissioner's Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis. Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, fell off her custom unicycle less than a minute into her act. She was helped to her feet while holding her back and appeared to injure her left wrist. Target Center staff brought out a wheelchair, and she was escorted off the court to applause and chants of “Red Panda.”

While there were no official updates on her condition as of Wednesday, support poured in from fans and players alike. Winsidr’s Myles Ehrlich took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a clip of Clark’s reaction during an Instagram Live hosted by teammate Syd Colson.

“Caitlin Clark jumps into Syd Colson’s IG live to send recovery wishes to Red Panda, who fell off her unicycle during her halftime performance.”

‘Caitlin: Red Panda, if you’re watching, we love you.'”

Caitlin Clark jumps into Syd Colson’s IG live to send recovery wishes to Red Panda, who fell off her unicycle during her halftime performance.

Caitlin: Red Panda, if you’re watching, we love you. 🫶

Syd: I don’t think Red Panda’s watching my shit. 🤣 https://t.co/yp2AxEWzy0 pic.twitter.com/xzbttc5pvq — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite sitting out the game with a groin injury, Clark remained deeply involved—cheering from the sidelines, celebrating in the locker room, and joining postgame festivities. The moment underscored her empathy and the strong bond with her Fever teammates.

Red Panda’s fall was a jarring moment in what was otherwise a triumphant night for the Fever, who secured the cup even without their star guard. Originally from China and performing since age 12, Niu has been a fan-favorite performer at NBA and WNBA games since 1993.

With no further details on her injury, the basketball world waits and hopes for her speedy recovery.