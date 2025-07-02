As the Minnesota Vikings look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, the franchise faces familiar questions about the future of its defense and secondary. With a roster in transition and several veteran contracts nearing their end, the Vikings must continue to build through the draft to stay competitive and manage their cap situation. Here are three prospects who, even at this early stage, stand out as must-watch targets for Minnesota in the 2026 draft cycle.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Vikings’ safety room has long been a point of pride, but with franchise icon Harrison Smith nearing retirement and Josh Metellus entering the final year of his contract, the position is set for a major transition. Enter Dillon Thieneman, a player who has consistently been highlighted as one of the best safeties in college football. After transferring from Purdue to Oregon, Thieneman brings elite speed (sub-4.4 forty), outstanding range, and a proven ability to make plays on the back end.

Thieneman’s production stands out even more considering he excelled on a struggling Purdue defense before moving to a more competitive Oregon program. His instincts, closing speed, and ball skills make him an ideal candidate to step into a starting role in the NFL. For the Vikings, who may soon be without both Smith and Metellus, Thieneman offers a seamless transition and the potential to anchor the secondary for years to come.

With Brian Flores’ scheme demanding versatility and range from its safeties, Thieneman’s athletic profile and football IQ would be a perfect fit. He’s already drawing comparisons to some of the league’s best young safeties, and if he continues to develop at Oregon, he could be a first-round target and a foundational piece for Minnesota’s next defensive era.

Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Minnesota’s interior defensive line is another area primed for reinforcement. While the Vikings addressed the offensive line in the 2025 draft, they were heavily linked to interior defensive prospects throughout the pre-draft process, and the need remains. Tim Keenan III, a 6-foot-2, 326-pound nose tackle from Alabama, is a name that continues to surface in early mock drafts as a potential fit for Minnesota.

Alabama’s Tim Keenan III (#96) can generate a ton of power to control O-linemen and shed them. Modern nose tackle/1-tech who can eat space and get in the backfield. Keenan was ninth in the SEC in run stops among IDL last season (22). pic.twitter.com/kGiNnGykzf — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Keenan is known for his physicality, toughness, and ability to anchor against the run, traits that are increasingly valuable in today’s NFL. He brings on-field leadership and a prototypical build for a true nose tackle, with enough pass-rush ability to avoid being a liability on third downs. Last season, Keenan contributed 2.5 sacks, but his real impact came from occupying double teams and freeing up linebackers to make plays.

For a Vikings defense that struggled at times to control the line of scrimmage, Keenan could be the type of disruptive force needed to stabilize the front and allow the rest of the defense to flourish. His leadership and SEC pedigree only add to his appeal. If Minnesota wants to get tougher up the middle and improve its run defense, Keenan should be at the top of their watchlist.

A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State

Cornerback remains a perennial need for the Vikings. Despite speculation in recent years, Minnesota has not spent significant draft capital on the position, instead relying on Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, and a mix of free-agent additions. However, with several players on short-term deals and questions about long-term stability, the 2026 draft could finally be the time to invest in a top-tier cornerback.

A.J. Harris, who transferred to Penn State from Georgia, had a breakout season in 2024, showcasing vertical speed, fluid change-of-direction skills, and the ability to stick with receivers in both man and zone coverage. While scouts want to see more ball production, he recorded just one interception last year, his physical traits and coverage instincts are undeniable. Harris’ size, athleticism, and technical ability make him an intriguing option for a Vikings secondary that needs a reliable outside presence.

If Harris continues to develop his playmaking skills and refines his technique, he could easily rise into the first-round conversation. For Minnesota, who have lacked a true shutdown corner in recent years, Harris represents the type of high-upside prospect who could transform the secondary and provide a long-term solution at a premium position.

The Vikings’ 2026 draft strategy will be shaped by how the current roster evolves, particularly at safety, defensive tackle, and cornerback. Dillon Thieneman, Tim Keenan III, and A.J. Harris each address critical needs with high-end talent and NFL-ready traits. As the college football season unfolds, Vikings fans would be wise to keep a close eye on these three prospects, they could be wearing purple and gold sooner than you think.