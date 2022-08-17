How to get sports card graded: 4 massively important details to consider

Even with the recent dip in prices, sports cards are still considered valuable these days. Thanks to a boom in demand and popularity a few years ago, the hobby itself has ascended to new heights and is enjoying a high profile in today’s society as well. Part of the reason for this success is grading and how it influences the value of these pieces of memorabilia. But instead of diving head first into this part of the hobby, it’s better to know first the details to consider first before sending your sports cards to be graded.

4 massively important details to consider before having your sports cards graded

Be more discerning in choosing which card to grade

Back when the boom in the hobby happened as the pandemic started, collectors used to send their base cards to be graded. This caused a massive backlog that pushed PSA and BGS to halt their services.

Now that things have mostly normalized, there’s really no reason to have those base sports graded. Even with the chance of getting a gem-mint grade, the overall value won’t be as high as before. In this regard, it’s always best to go for parallel, short-printed, numbered, and case-hit cards of the hottest rookies and established veterans. Choosing these cards will ensure that you’ll get your money’s worth, even when they get a grade of 8 or 9.

Apart from the rarity of the card, collectors should also factor in its estimated value. The different grading companies demand a higher rate for more expensive cards while those that are valued at $499 and below are generally more affordable. These two details, when put together, will get you past the first stage of sports card grading.

Thoroughly inspect your sports cards first

After you have picked which card to send for grading, you now have to inspect it. While there are third-party services that handle the cleaning and submission to the companies, such as PSA, BGS, and SGC, your initial assessment will help you save time and money to get that gem-mint grade.

First off, you need to check every inch of the card you’re submitting. It helps to get a desk lamp, a pair of gloves, and a magnifying tool to help you see the card’s different parts. Once you’ve obtained these items, you can go on to check the sports card’s corners, edges, surface, and centering. The first three deal with any form of physical damage or defect while the last element entails how centered the image on the card really is.

If you found issues that span little to none, the card itself can be good to go. It also helps if you go with a trusted third-party service that can provide another set of eyes and clean your submission for a better chance of a higher grade. On the other hand, better keep your prospective card if it already has a lot of issues and damage, not unless it has sentimental value or the card in question will be part of your personal collection.

Pick your grading company

Choosing which sports card is just part of the equation. The other half deals with which grading company you’re going to send it to. In this regard, the three most popular and reliable options out there are PSA, BGS, and SGC.

Of the three, PSA is the most favored by collectors, particularly those who are into NFL, MLB, and NBA cards. The graded cards produced by this company enjoy a higher resale value in the market, a factor in which the other two services lag behind. In BGS’ case, their slab design is as timeless as it gets while offering subgrades for sports cards. Last, but definitely not least, is SGC with a sleek black design and a top-notch grading service, especially for vintage cards.

All three of these companies offer a wide range of advantages for sports card collectors. It’s up to those in the hobby to determine if they prefer a graded card that will be valuable in the market, a timeless-looking addition to any collection, or a faster turnaround time than the others. In any case, no one can go wrong with these three.

Determine if the turnaround time works for you

Along with choosing which of the big three grading companies – PSA, BGS, or SGC, comes with the element of waiting. Each of these offers a corresponding service that’s not only based on value, but they have different turnaround times as well.

For instance, the Value and Economy services are cheaper but would entail waiting for a couple of months. Meanwhile, more valuable cards have more expensive rates but offer a faster turnaround time of weeks. The former is a good option, especially if you just want the graded sports card to be part of your collection. On the other hand, time may be of the essence for those planning to flip these slabbed cards on the market. In any case, collectors must determine their preferred turnaround time and be comfortable with the waiting period.

When taken together, these details will improve your sports card grading plans with better values and the right kind of cards slabbed by trusted companies. Take some time to assess these tips and apply them to your cards so, in the end, you’ll get the results you want.