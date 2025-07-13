The Memphis Grizzlies have made some big moves this offseason, trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a treasure trove of draft picks and also making free agency signings, including Ty Jerome. The Grizzlies are hoping that, combined with a healthy year from point guard Ja Morant, will be enough to vault them back into contention in the Western Conference playoff picture.

At the present moment, the Grizzlies are taking part in the NBA Summer League from Las Vegas, and Morant was recently in attendance at a game, during which he gave an interview to NBA insider Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his own offseason regimen.

“I'm already in the lab,” said Morant, per Ja Morant Fan Page on X, formerly Twitter. “…I feel good, ready to go.”

Morant also spoke on the current mix of talent on the Grizzlies' roster.

“It’s exciting, a new challenge for us,” he said, per Essentially Sports.

Can the Grizzlies bounce back?

Just a couple of years ago, the Grizzlies appeared to be one of the hottest young up and coming teams in the NBA, having secured the number two seed in the Western Conference during the 2022-23 season thanks to an elite campaign from Morant.

However, the Grizzlies bowed out to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round that season and things have gone from bad to worse sense. Injury troubles and off-court concerns have kept Morant out of the lineup for significant stretches of the last two seasons, and even when healthy last year, the Grizzlies didn't appear to be anywhere close to the level of teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets out west.

The Grizzlies were down 0-2 to the Thunder by the time Morant went down with an injury in Game 3 of that series, and they ultimately ended up getting swept, setting the stage for this year's transformational offseason.

Still, this is a team that has a considerable amount of young talent, and if Morant can stay healthy, they could be dangerous.