The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams during the 2024 NFL season. A season-ending injury to Dak Prescott limited the Cowboys to only seven wins on the season. But there is renewed hope that Dallas can rebound in 2025 now that Brian Schottenheimer is leading the charge.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 interior offensive linemen in the NFL in an article on Sunday. Fowler sourced information from NFL scouts, coaches, and executives to compile his ranking.

Cowboys fans should be thrilled to learn that guard Tyler Smith vaulted himself all the way to second on Fowler's list.

Smith did not make Fowler's list last season, instead receiving an honorable mention. But there is a ton of excitement about how well Smith could play in 2025.

“Most physically gifted guard in the league who could legitimately be a top starter at LT if they wanted to play him there,” an NFL general manager said. “Strong, athletic, nasty, and cut his holding penalties in half last year.”

Smith will be tasked with replacing veteran guard Zack Martin, who retired back in February.

That is no small task. But Smith is a talented enough player to handle that challenge.

“Best guard in football,” an NFL defensive line coach said. “Perennial Pro Bowl guy. Quick explosive, violent, strong hands, above-average pass pro, can reach second level.”

Smith could be in for a breakout season in 2025.

Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker sets loft Super Bowl goal for NFL career

But Tyler Smith is not the only star on Dallas' offensive line.

The Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Booker made a big claim in a recent article. He is burning with a passion to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. Especially after failing to get a national championship during his collegiate career.

“I love to win and I hate to lose…I lost too much this past year, I lost a lot more than I should have in college, me being at Alabama,” Booker said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I left without a national championship, and that's something that is going to burn at me for the rest of my life. So I'm going to bring that burn and passion and desire with me to the NFL and transfer that over to wanting to win Super Bowls.”

Dallas suddenly has a stacked offensive line between Smith, Booker, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Guyton, and Terence Steele.

Perhaps an upgraded offensive line will pay dividends for the Cowboys in 2025.