The Indiana Fever have been up and down so far on the 2025 WNBA season, currently sitting at a perfectly average 10-10 ahead of Sunday afternoon's home game vs the Dallas Wings. Fever star Caitlin Clark has been in and out of the lineup this year due to various injury concerns, but the team still looks poised to make another playoff push assuming she can stay on the floor moving forward.

Recently, the WNBA All-Star teams were announced, and the Fever had three participants in the festivities, including Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston.

Ahead of Sunday's game against Dallas, the team honored its three All-Star participants with customized jackets in front of a cheering home crowd.

The group then posed for a picture and were given a standing ovation from Fever fans in attendance.

The Fever would then take that momentum into the game against the Wings, racing out to a 64-42 lead at halftime thanks to an epic 36-point second quarter.

Clark, Mitchell, and Boston combined for 32 of the Fever's 64 first half points.

Fever fans are hoping the team can build on last year's trip to the playoffs, which followed them selecting Clark with the number one overall pick the prior offseason.

While they weren't able to win a game in the postseason when they got there, it was still a major accomplishment for a team that had been mired in mediocrity in the seasons leading up to that point.

Clark has quickly established herself as the biggest name in women's basketball, and her teammates have helped her out immensely by shifting their own games to accentuate her strengths and cover for her weaknesses.

In any case, after the game against Dallas, the Fever will next take the court on Tuesday on the road against the Connecticut Sun. The All-Star game is slated for July 19.