The Indiana Fever have been up and down so far on the 2025 WNBA season, currently sitting at a perfectly average 10-10 ahead of Sunday afternoon's home game vs the Dallas Wings. Fever star Caitlin Clark has been in and out of the lineup this year due to various injury concerns, but the team still looks poised to make another playoff push assuming she can stay on the floor moving forward.

Recently, the WNBA All-Star teams were announced, and the Fever had three participants in the festivities, including Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston.

Ahead of Sunday's game against Dallas, the team honored its three All-Star participants with customized jackets in front of a cheering home crowd.

The group then posed for a picture and were given a standing ovation from Fever fans in attendance.

The Fever would then take that momentum into the game against the Wings, racing out to a 64-42 lead at halftime thanks to an epic 36-point second quarter.

Clark, Mitchell, and Boston combined for 32 of the Fever's 64 first half points.

Fever fans are hoping the team can build on last year's trip to the playoffs, which followed them selecting Clark with the number one overall pick the prior offseason.

While they weren't able to win a game in the postseason when they got there, it was still a major accomplishment for a team that had been mired in mediocrity in the seasons leading up to that point.

Clark has quickly established herself as the biggest name in women's basketball, and her teammates have helped her out immensely by shifting their own games to accentuate her strengths and cover for her weaknesses.

In any case, after the game against Dallas, the Fever will next take the court on Tuesday on the road against the Connecticut Sun. The All-Star game is slated for July 19.

More Indiana Fever News
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, poses for a photo with then-Iowa and now-Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Caitlin Clark’s Iowa coach makes Michael Jordan comparisonBen Strauss ·
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) react in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark kick off pro rivalry in 1st WNBA showdownJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena.
Nancy Lieberman sends message to WNBA players hating on Caitlin ClarkBen Strauss ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark tells heartwarming Tyrese Haliburton storyZachary Draves ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates a made basket in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Sophie Cunningham sounds alarm for Fever ahead of Dream gamePaolo Mariano ·
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt reaction to reunion with Valkyries’ Kate MartinTroy Finnegan ·