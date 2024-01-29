Noted cricketers ripped into India captain Rohit Sharma following the home side's defeat to England in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Noted cricketers, including Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Shastri, ripped into India captain Rohit Sharma following the home side's defeat to England in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

India was in a commanding position in the match after dismissing the Three Lions for 246 in their first innings before taking a 190-run lead, thanks to important contributions of 86 and 87 from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively.

However, England erased the lead and set a 231-run target for India after Ollie Pope produced a knock for the ages, hitting 196 on a turning track in Hyderabad.

With Ollie Pope going all guns blazing, Rohit Sharma's defensive tactics in the field became a topic of great discussion between many cricketers.

Some of them were quite severe in their criticism of Rohit Sharma as they claimed that the Nagpur-born cricketer missed the trick by letting England off the hook at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen underlined that Ollie Pope's stunning knock destroyed India's confidence, and that's where Rohit Sharma and his men lost the fight in the Test match.

“This partnership has destroyed India's soul. England have put itself in a commanding position. Psychologically a lead over 200 is a huge blow for India. Batting in the fourth innings is incredibly difficult. There's a reason why teams don't chase big totals in the fourth innings of a Test match. It is very tough,” Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports.

“With every single boundary, a head dropped in the field,” he added.

Rohit Sharma's tactics were questioned by India veteran Dinesh Karthik.

“India have been too defensive. I can understand being defensive to Pope but to Tom Hartley, Jadeja and Ashwin should get attacking fielders and not so many sweepers,” Dinesh Karthik expressed.

Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri and former spinner Murali Karthik blasted the team's negative body language on the field.

“India's body language has been listless ever since that partnership between Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope. They have waited for things to happen,” Murali Kartik noted.

“The body language is dropping. This is an unknown territory for India. You can sense the home team is under pressure. They are not used to visiting teams pilling on 400-plus runs in the third innings,” Ravi Shastri pointed out.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan joined cricketing greats in tearing apart Rohit Sharma, underlining that the India skipper's leadership in Hyderabad was “average” to say the least.

“I thought Rohit Sharma's captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don't think he manoeuvred his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn't have any answer to Ollie Pope's sweeps or reverse sweeps,” Michael Vaughan explained in his column for The Telegraph.

“The greatest spinner I've seen, Shane Warne, would go around the wicket and get the player to sweep the leg side and say good luck trying to do that. I didn’t see that any of that from India,” he elaborated.

“It was just all too easy. The way that England play, they will always score boundaries. And by spreading the field, Sharma was basically saying that his bowlers' best balls would still go for one,” Michael Vaughan stressed.

“Beating this India team away is simply the finest England Test match victory of my lifetime. There have been some sensational England away wins over the years. But what England have just done in Hyderabad tops them all: it's number one for me,” he continued.

“No one does that to India in their backyard. Look at what England have overcome. India are one of the finest Test teams ever at home. The wicket had real turn. And England had a first-innings deficit of 190 runs. India have never lost a Test at home when conceding such a big lead – it's really incredible what England have achieved. It is the best win full stop – at home or away – in all the time I have been involved in English cricket,” he reckoned.

Rohit Sharma acknowledged that India was not good enough as a unit, especially in the second half of the contest.

“Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. Having got a lead of 190, we thought we were very much in the batting. Exceptional batting, one of the best I have seen in Indian conditions by an overseas batter. We bowled in the right areas. The bowlers executed the plans really well, you got to take your hat to Pope and say well played. Overall, we failed as a team. We didn't bat well enough. I wanted them to take the game to the fifth day. The lower order fought really well there. You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't,” Rohit Sharma told the host broadcaster in the post-match presentation ceremony.

England captain Ben Stokes described his team's triumph as their greatest since he became the skipper in April 2022.