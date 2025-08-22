Walker Buehler's first season with the Boston Red Sox has not gone according to plan. The former Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star has pitched to an unsightly 5.40 ERA across 22 starts with Boston. The Red Sox are competing for a postseason spot despite Buehler's struggles. Boston doesn't want to completely give up on Buehler, but the team is considering all of its options. According to Chris Cotillo of masslive.com, the Red Sox are “discussing” the idea of having Buehler make the move to the bullpen.

Rumors previously suggested that Buehler's rotation spot was in jeopardy amid his underperformance. Now, the situation seems to be gaining traction toward a bullpen move. Nothing is guaranteed, but Buehler getting removed from the starting rotation could reportedly happen soon.

There was a time when Walker Buehler was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting after turning in a stellar 2.47 ERA in 2021 with the Dodgers. Injuries unfortunately limited Buehler from 2022-2024, however.

His current 22 starts this season represent his highest mark since that '21 campaign — when he made 33 starts. Buehler, however, clearly is not the same pitcher. It is important to remember that he is only 31 years old. There is reason to believe that Buehler could end up bouncing back at some point down the road.

There have been many starters-turned-relievers who went on to become stars in the bullpen. With that being said, this specific move — if it comes to fruition — will not necessarily be permanent. It could work as a way to help Buehler reset in a different role.

Either way, the Red Sox are smart to not completely give up on Buehler. It would not be surprising to see the right-handed hurler turn his season around in a new role. As mentioned, though, the official bullpen move has not yet been officially announced.