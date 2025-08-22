Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers made a huge recruiting splash in the secondary, landing the commitment of Bralan Womack.

Womack announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. He chose them over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida Gators.

“I’m home! Let’s work! WDE,” Womack said to Fawcett.

He stands out as a five-star safety with a 98 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the top player at his position, second in the state of Mississippi, and 13th in the country. His composite score of 0.9910 keeps him in the first two categories, placing 15th in the nation.

“Advanced safety prospect that checks off box after box with his size, versatility, athleticism and football IQ. Followed up a dominant junior campaign in which he earned Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year honors with an excellent week of practices at the Navy All-American Bowl where he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Baits quarterbacks into making bad decisions from a split-field alignment and makes them pay with his jolting burst and slick ball skills,” Scouting Director Andrew Ivins said.

“Frequently aware of what’s going on around him in zone coverage, but is also fluid and fast enough to man-up with pass catchers of all different shapes and sizes. Competent as a run defender and will get ball carriers on the ground, but improved technique should yield better results as an open-field tackler and help with containment. Has done plenty of damage as both a wide receiver and return man on Friday nights and has the makeup of a potential special teams ace that can not only field punts, but also run down in pursuit and help corral opponents.”

What's next for Auburn after landing Bralan Womack

It's a huge pickup in the 2026 recruiting class for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. Getting a player like Bralan Womack will be important when he arrives.

Womack won Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024, helping Hartfield Academy go 12-2 and win its second-straight MAIS Class 6A championship. He racked up 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while catching 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

Auburn is entering its third season with Freeze at the helm. They went 11-14 after his first two seasons, including a 5-11 display in SEC Play.

The Tigers will prepare for the 2025 campaign, being on the road for the season opener. They face the Baylor Bears on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET.