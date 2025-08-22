Indiana football is looking to go beyond its No.20 ranking in the Top 25 AP Poll, and all the while playing on a surface with a new name.

On Thursday, Indiana officially announced the renaming of the surface at Memorial Stadium to “Merchants Bank Field”. The culminating point of a 20-year $50 million deal with Merchants Bank, per Brett McMurphy of On3Sports.

This year, Indiana enters a season with an abundance of potential. Last season, they finished the year at 11-2 and went 8-1 in the Big Ten. One of their biggest highlights was upsetting Michigan 20-15 in November to start the season at 10-0.

Ultimately, the Hoosiers made their way to the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff. In the end, they lost to Notre Dame 27-17 as the Fighting Irish extended their 126-game winning streak.

For this season, some expect Indiana to win as many as nine games. Head coach Curt Cignetti is entering the season with a renewed emphasis on player development and maximizing the transfer portal.

QB Fernando Mendoza arrives as a highly touted transfer. During his time at Cal, he threw for over 3,000 yards, a 69% completion rate, and 19 touchdowns. WR Elijah Sarratt is back to build off a stellar season last year.

He achieved over 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 53 receptions. In addition, an improved offensive line and solid recruiting could bolster the program.

The history of Memorial Stadium in Indiana

The stadium opened in 1960 as a replacement for the original 1925 stadium that hosted 20,000. Today, Memorial Stadium holds 52,000 and is affectionately referred to as “The Rock”.

The stadium was constructed as an honor to fallen soldiers in World War II. Along with Indiana football games, the stadium also hosts other events such as concerts, commencement ceremonies, and high school football games.

Among the trademarks within the stadium is “Hep's Rock”. It is a limestone boulder that the players touch as they run out on the field in honor of the late coach Terry Hoeppn