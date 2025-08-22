A lot of the noise surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' preseason and training camp has been concerning. The status of Matthew Stafford and his back has fans worried about his availability to start the season. However, head coach Sean McVay has become less concerned. The talent of Davante Adams, the new receiver opposite of Puka Nacua, is one of the main reasons why.

The Rams added Adams this offseason after the veteran put together a strong end to the 2024-25 season. After losing Cooper Kupp to the Seattle Seahawks, McVay needed another elite wide receiver to balance his offense. Adams might be in the latter half of his career, but he is proving that he is still just as good as ever. His coach, for one, is happy to see him put on a show.

Regardless of who is throwing him the ball, Adams is putting on a show at training camp. Sports Illustrated's Brock Vierra watched as McVay marveled at a particularly nice route his new weapon ran against the defense at practice on Wendesday.

Article Continues Below

“Despite it being minimal speed, Davante Adams hit a move so smooth it sent Sean McVay into hysterics,” Vierra said. “It's clear that the weight of the Stafford situation is slowly coming off his shoulders. The Rams are full steam ahead towards week one.”

Stafford's status for the season opener against the Houston Texans is still undecided. However, the Rams might need to survive with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center. Fortunately, Nacua and Adams' talent can make up for below average quarterback play to start the season.

Adams has high expectations for the 2025-26 season. Los Angeles has a chance to be one of the NFC's elite teams if they can make it through the season without major injuries. If Adams keeps impressing McVay at practice, the sky's the limit for him and the offense.

More Los Angeles Rams News
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Rams hyped rookie set to make preseason debut vs. Browns after injuryAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Rams’ Matthew Stafford provides update that will catch fans’ attentionDouglas Fritz ·
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (right) talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp at UC Irvine.
Rams HC Sean McVay opens up about Matthew Stafford returning to practiceBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Latest Matthew Stafford update will catch Rams fans’ attentionBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Rams’ Matthew Stafford protector gets positive update after scary blood clot injuryMalik Brown ·
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
Rams’ Sean McVay gives Matthew Stafford update after practice returnDouglas Fritz ·