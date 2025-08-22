A lot of the noise surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' preseason and training camp has been concerning. The status of Matthew Stafford and his back has fans worried about his availability to start the season. However, head coach Sean McVay has become less concerned. The talent of Davante Adams, the new receiver opposite of Puka Nacua, is one of the main reasons why.

The Rams added Adams this offseason after the veteran put together a strong end to the 2024-25 season. After losing Cooper Kupp to the Seattle Seahawks, McVay needed another elite wide receiver to balance his offense. Adams might be in the latter half of his career, but he is proving that he is still just as good as ever. His coach, for one, is happy to see him put on a show.

Regardless of who is throwing him the ball, Adams is putting on a show at training camp. Sports Illustrated's Brock Vierra watched as McVay marveled at a particularly nice route his new weapon ran against the defense at practice on Wendesday.

Article Continues Below

“Despite it being minimal speed, Davante Adams hit a move so smooth it sent Sean McVay into hysterics,” Vierra said. “It's clear that the weight of the Stafford situation is slowly coming off his shoulders. The Rams are full steam ahead towards week one.”

Stafford's status for the season opener against the Houston Texans is still undecided. However, the Rams might need to survive with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center. Fortunately, Nacua and Adams' talent can make up for below average quarterback play to start the season.

Adams has high expectations for the 2025-26 season. Los Angeles has a chance to be one of the NFC's elite teams if they can make it through the season without major injuries. If Adams keeps impressing McVay at practice, the sky's the limit for him and the offense.