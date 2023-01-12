India vice-captain Hardik Pandya is being slammed online for hurling slurs at his teammates, including skipper Rohit Sharma.

The scathing criticism of Hardik Pandya on social media came after a video of him abusing his India teammates went viral on the internet.

In the viral clip, the 29-year-old allrounder could be heard using swear words at a couple of his Indian colleagues for failing to bring a water bottle for him on the ground.

“Paani manga tha last over, G***d mara rahe ho udhar (I asked for drinks in the last over, why are you f***ing yourself),” Hardik Pandya was heard screaming towards his Indian team colleagues.

The episode happened during India’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata when Hardik Pandya signaled in the direction of the Indian dugout to fetch some water for him.

However, his actions led to a massive backlash on Twitter as a section of Indian cricket admirers called him out for his shameless behavior.

“Hey Hardik Pandya how dare you use ‘g***d marwa rahe ho kya’ like abuses to a fellow Indian player? One IPL trophy gives you horns, is it? That player is a Tamilian & you abuse like that. BCCI take action against this cheap fellow. Or he will be abused by public soon,” a Twitter user said.

“Excellent behaviour of Hardik Pandya, he is definitely a Captain Material for life!” another added sarcastically.

“Hardik Pandya as a captain will be even more hard to bear for his teammates,” a third claimed.

“Thinks everyone to be his support staff or what. No one talks like this. Hardik Pandya has no right to use such language that too in the field. Shame on him . He should be fined,” a fourth wrote.

“Take some serious action Delhi Police. Hardik Pandya is openly abusing and defaming Yuzi Chahal and his wife. Abuse and harassment is absolutely illegal,” a fifth stated.

On the other hand, some even claimed that even if his teammates delayed the drinks, Hardik Pandya had no right to swear at them.

Hardik Pandya was recently appointed captain of the T20I side after last year’s T20 World Cup debacle under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in Australia.

He also replaced KL Rahul to become India’s vice-captain in the 50-over format where Rohit Sharma is currently leading the team against Sri Lanka in a three-match series. India on Thursday beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Kolkata to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the match by 4 wickets.

However, this isn’t the first time Hardik Pandya has faced flak for his attitude on a cricket field.

Last week, he was panned by netizens for his comments on Arshdeep Singh after the left-arm pacer scripted a bizarre record of becoming the first Indian bowler to deliver a hat-trick of no-balls in a T20I.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. In past as well he’s bowled no-balls,” Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

“It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime,” he added.

“In bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors, which we shouldn’t be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, the learning for us is we should be focusing on what we can control,” Hardik Pandya summed up.

His statement about Arshdeep Singh wasn’t appreciated on social media with a section of Men in Blue supporters questioning his attitude.

While others suggested that though Arshdeep Singh’s performance needed a tough assessment, Hardik Pandya could have avoided throwing him under the bus in public.

“An absolutely poor statement from Pandya, he’s thrown a youngster under the bus,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Rahul Dravid rightly said we should be patient with our young pacers. But what about Captain Hardik Pandya? His post-match presentation statement on Arshdeep Singh reflects so much immaturity,” another added.

Hardik Pandya’s behavior was even questioned by former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim who advised him to work on his attitude and keep his emotions in check at least in front of his teammates.