The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing to defend their Super Bowl championship, which they won in resounding fashion vs the Kansas City Chiefs last year. While he retired the year before, former Eagles center Jason Kelce certainly helped lay the framework for what became a dominant Philadelphia team last season.

Recently, Kelce spoke on his Hall of Fame chances (which are almost 100% guaranteed at some point down the road) and his thoughts on where he ranked in the NFL landscape throughout his career.

“It will be weird to be honest with you. And I think it's weird because I don’t even think I’m the best player that I’ve played with in the NFL,” said Kelce, per the Exciting Mics podcast with Eagles defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship. “Even on the offensive line. Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, they’re all better players than I ever was.”

Kelce then spoke on why he thinks the Eagles specifically had a lot to do with his success.

“I think I was very good at Center, but I was a scheme specific guy. And when I think of Hall of Fame players, I think of people that, this is a guy that was so good that no matter what team, who he played with, wherever he was at he was going to be one of the best players of all-time. And I just don’t think that was the case for me,” said Kelce.

A humble outlook

Jason Kelce was widely regarded as the best center in the NFL throughout the majority of his career, helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl of his own back in the 2017-18 season.

While the Eagles were able to get the job done without him last year, there can be no denying the impact Kelce made in establishing the culture that eventually culminated in a championship a season ago.

Kelce will certainly be cheering hard for his former team as they look to go back to back. The Eagles will begin that quest with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4 in prime time.