The Detroit Tigers have a big lead in the AL Central, but they have not been playing well recently. The starting rotation has been hit with injuries, and their bullpen hasn't been great. One of those players who has been injured for some time is Parker Meadows, and it sounds like he may be close to a return, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“Optimism around Meadows emerged on Monday, with some light running in the outfield — a subtle sign he is progressing once again toward a rehab assignment,” Gonzalez wrote. “Meadows, 25, missed the first two months of the season with inflammation in his upper right arm that he later learned was a product of issues with his musculocutaneous nerve. He spent most of June and July in the lineup, then landed on the injured list once more, this time because of a right quad strain. The hope is that he can be back playing center field before the end of August.”

There is still no certainty on when Meadows will return, but the hope is that he will be back at the end of August.

It hasn't been the best run for Meadows due to his injuries, and this season, he's slashed .200/.270/.297 with two home runs and nine RBI. Those numbers don't reflect who Meadows is as a player, and in 2024, he was a big contributor to the team during their playoff run.

It sounds like he may be going on a rehab assignment soon, and that's good news for a team that is looking for a spark during this stretch of the season.

The Tigers are currently 66-50, and with this sizeable lead they have in the division, this isn't the point of the season where they want to fall off. It would be best for them to get out of the rut now and hopefully go on a run.