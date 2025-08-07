The Anaheim Ducks made a lot of changes this offseason. After hiring Joel Quenneville as the head coach, they traded for Chris Kreider and traded away Trevor Zegras. GM Pat Verbeek has put playoff expectations on this roster, but could be trading away another big piece. James Murphy of RG.org reported that the Ducks could trade Mason McTavish to the Detroit Red Wings before the season.

“I think there’s a better chance now that the Ducks keep him, but teams are still trying to get him from the Ducks and wondering where this is going, and it’s still in a circling pattern,” a source told Murphy. “I’ve heard the Canadiens and Hurricanes have been keeping tabs, but one team I keep hearing that has continued to show strong interest is the Detroit Red Wings.”

The source goes on to outline the history between Verbeek and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman. They played together in Detroit for two seasons, and Verbeek was an assistant GM under Yzerman in Detroit. They already hooked up on a trade this offseason, sending John Gibson from Anaheim to Detroit.

McTavish was drafted third overall in 2021 by the Ducks and has been solid in his NHL career. He was second on the team with 52 points last year, a career high. He has improved in each of his three professional seasons, pointing toward a solid NHL career. A 60-point center is exactly what the Ducks need on their roster, and McTavish can be that player.

The Ducks would want a big return for McTavish, especially if they are serious about making a playoff push. Could the Red Wings send Marco Kasper back for McTavish? It would speed up Detroit's timeline while giving Anaheim the center it needs. McTavish needs a new deal, and it may not be Anaheim that gives it to him.