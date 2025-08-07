The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals hoping to salvage some momentum. Instead, they walked away with another tough pill to swallow. The 5-3 loss capped off a frustrating set for the Dodgers. And no one seemed to feel the sting more for the Dodgers than Shohei Ohtani.

“Would have been a huge win for us if we were able to flip the script,” Ohtani said after the game, visibly disappointed. His words reflected a clubhouse that knows expectations are sky-high, and falling short against a team like the Cardinals only adds to the pressure.

Shohei Ohtani, who took the mound and also delivered at the plate, gave it everything he had. In just four innings of work, he struck out eight Cardinals hitters. He allowed only two hits and one earned run. He didn’t walk a single batter. His efficiency was on full display as he threw just 54 pitches. At the plate, he contributed a towering home run, his 39th of the season, and drove in two of the Dodgers’ three runs. But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

This loss to the Cardinals puts a spotlight on deeper issues within the Dodgers. While stars like Shohei Ohtani continue to produce, inconsistency across the Dodgers roster has become a concern. The Dodgers bullpen faltered late, giving St. Louis the window it needed to seal the series.

For Ohtani, who joined the Dodgers with championship aspirations, moments like these cut deep. He’s not just a marquee name, he’s a competitor who wears every win and loss. The frustration in his postgame remarks mirrors what many fans are feeling. This team should be better, especially in series that matter.

The Dodgers-Shohei Ohtani pairing was supposed to be a game-changer. And it still could be. But if LA wants to avoid more disappointing headlines like this, something has to shift, and fast.