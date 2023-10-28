Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was labeled a “traitor” after he accused the umpires of siding with South Africa in Pakistan's latest loss in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Chennai on Friday.

Harbhajan Singh is deeply hurt by Pakistan's loss. He should consider coming out of retirement and playing for Pakistan, it would address Pakistan's urgent need for a quality spinner and also allow him to find solace for his sadness. Moreover, this move would benefit humanity,… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 28, 2023

@GraemeSmith49, he's an anti-national & a Khalistani who wants to break my country 🇮🇳 into pieces and merge it with #Pakistan. His heart definitely goes for the terrorists. Ignore him, he's hurt. He has supported Pakistan in the past as well. He earns from us and spends money on… — MJ (@MJ_007Club) October 27, 2023

This Harbhajan Singh is a traitor for sure. Once a Khalistani, forever a jihadi… Shameless guy… His heart still beats for terrorist Pakistan #PKMKBForever #PAKvSA #PAKvsSA #SAvsPAK #SAvPak pic.twitter.com/CJRH8reEDs — MJ (@MJ_007Club) October 27, 2023

“Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game,” Harbhajan Singh wrote on the microblogging platform. “International Cricket Council (ICC) should change this rule. If the ball is hitting the stump that's out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn't matter. Otherwise, what is the use of technology???”

During the fag-end of the contest, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf struck Tabraiz Shamsi in front of the wickets. However, umpire Alex Wharf reckoned that the ball was sliding down the leg side and declared him not out.

Immediately, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam asked for a review.

However, the replays showed that the ball would have only clipped the leg stump, meaning it was the umpire's call, which in this case was not out.

It came as a shock to Pakistani players, considering it looked plumb to the naked eye. More importantly, the ball Haris Rauf bowled pitched in line and struck Tabraiz Shamsi below the knee roll, yet he survived.

The one reason behind the ball drifting to the leg side could be Haris Rauf's angle. As he was delivering his balls from the outer part of the crease, his incoming balls seemed to be moving way outside the leg stump.

The one reason behind the ball drifting to the leg side could be Haris Rauf's angle. As he was delivering his balls from the outer part of the crease, his incoming balls seemed to be moving way outside the leg stump.

As the umpire's call saved Tabraiz Shamsi, he and Keshav Maharaj kept their nerve to see South Africa home.

On the other hand, the Pakistani cricketers were distraught as not only did they lose the match by a wicket, but their fate in the competition.

The loss against South Africa was Pakistan's fourth in succession in the Cricket World Cup, leaving their chances of qualifying for the semis in tatters.

Against this backdrop, Harbhajan Singh pointed out that “bad umpiring” was behind Pakistan's defeat at the Chepauk Stadium.

But the former India spinner's words were not appreciated by netizens, who underlined that a similar incident happened with South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen, who was given out under controversial circumstances by the DRS.

Harbhajan Singh kept mum on that episode, which angered fans on the internet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the DRS for his team's defeat.

“Yes, to be honest. We were very close but disappointed not to finish on the winning side. We fought back very well. In the batting we, were 10-15 runs short. But the way we bowled was good. The spinners and the pacers were brilliant,” Babar Azam said in the presentation ceremony.

“To be honest, it's part of the game. If the umpire had given OUT, it would have favored us. It's Umpire's Call on the DRS and we have to take it.”

“We showed great fight and took the game to the last over. If we had won this game, we would have kept ourselves alive in the competition. We will try our best in the next three matches. We will look to be at our best and play for Pakistan,” he stressed.

With Pakistan almost out of the race for the semifinals, coach Mickey Arthur warned against a witch-hunt against the players and the team management.

“It's really unfair to start a witch hunt, certainly on Babar Azam, on Inzi, on our coaches, on the management team,” Mickey Arthur told reporters.

“What I do know is the boys have tried and the effort of the coaching staff, the effort of the players has been first-class. If they would see that the amount of effort that the players and staff put in, they would be amazed,” he added.

“Tonight is a totally different feeling in that dressing room to the Afghanistan game. The Afghanistan game was… we were average in all departments. Tonight, we were OK with the bat, I thought we were very good with the ball. I'm really proud of those (players) because they fought right to the bitter end,” Mickey Arthur emphasized.

“We always set ourselves up to have one of your top four in at over 40. You talk about the success that we've had over the last year; we've had one of our top four generally getting hundreds. We've had two hundreds this competition so far, both in the same game. So, we've had players get in. We've had players get starts. We haven't had players go through,” the Pakistan team director noted.

“I don't think we managed the last five overs particularly well tonight. There was still, at one point, in the 45th over, I remember saying to the dressing room a run a ball gets us 295 and a little bit more we've got us 300,” he elaborated.

“I know we would have defended 300 tonight. So, I don't think we managed that back end particularly well at all. And we left balls out there that we didn't face,” Mickey Arthur explained.

Despite Pakistan's loss, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar was in awe of their performance in Tamil Nadu.

“It's better late than never. Pakistan has done a wonderful job. The fast bowlers and spinners put their hearts out, and showed that they really wanted to have those two points, but unfortunately, that did not happen. They did marvelously in the fast bowling department,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“Pakistan played a lot of dot balls. They take a lot of time in the powerplay. When Shaheen was bowling, slips should have been there and field placements should have been more attacking,” The Rawalpindi Express stated.

“But the team looked very serious and my heart goes out to them. But having said that, Pakistan could easily have got over 300 plus,” he opined.

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed and veteran fast bowler Mohammed Amir were critical of Babar Azam's captaincy before demanding that he should be replaced with a new skipper.