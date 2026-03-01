Injuries have taken a massive bite out of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout's career. However, entering the 2026 campaign, Trout is looking to prove that he is the healthiest he has been in years.

The former MVP caught plenty of attention on Saturday when hitting 29.9 MPH when trying to beat out a play at first. Still, Trout is trying to get even faster. He wants to leave no doubts about his ability to still be a key contributor, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

“I feel great,” Trout said. “I saw that. So yeah, I feel really good. … 29.9? Huh. I’m going to get to 30. Because I got more in the tank. But the 29.9 surprised me.”

Trout managed to play in 130 games in 2025. It was his most since 2019. Outside of the 2022 season, the outfielder didn't play in more than 100 games per year during that timespan. It's hard to forget how good Trout is, as he has won three MVP awards. But his injury history, especially recently, has clouded his star power.

Now, Trout is looking to reclaim is spot among MLB's elites. He will be moving back to center field in 2026, where he was/potentially is, one of the league's best defenders. While he struggled to a .232 average, Trout did still hit 26 home runs and 64 RBIs in 2025. With his health improved, perhaps more consistency at the plate and a return to stealing bases will come.

For everything he has been able to accomplish, Trout still feels he has something to prove. He doesn't want fans to forget what he brings to the diamond. Whether it's speed in the basepaths, his defense in center or work in the batter's box, Trout is ready to compete at max capacity once again.