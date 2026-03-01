The Colts are facing a critical 2026 offseason as they aim to secure the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce.

After starting the 2025 season with an impressive 8-2 record, the team’s momentum was abruptly halted by Jones' season-ending Achilles injury. Now, the front office must work to retain both players.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, negotiations for the two are closely intertwined; if Jones manages to secure a long-term extension, the franchise tag will likely be used to keep Pierce from entering free agency.

However, the Colts currently have about $35.72 million in cap space, which makes it challenging to keep both players without making additional roster changes to create more salary room before the March deadline.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported that discussions at the NFL Combine were dominated by whether the Colts would use the franchise or transition tag on either player.

The team has made it clear to Pierce that he is an integral part of their plans.

Still, many insiders believe that Jones is the more likely candidate for the tag to ensure his return in 2026.

This situation creates a complicated scenario: tagging Pierce would cost around $27 million, while tagging Jones could require a staggering $43.9 million.

However, tagging Jones could provide stability for the quarterback position that Pierce values.

But insider Stephen Holder notes that the free-agent market for Pierce is significantly broader than for an injured Jones, and replacing a deep-ball threat like Pierce would pose a considerable challenge for the Colts’ offense, too.

Ultimately, the Colts must carefully consider the risk of losing a highly sought-after receiver against the need to secure their veteran quarterback as they strive to reclaim their position as contenders in the AFC for the coming season.