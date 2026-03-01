Currently third in the Central Division with 80 points, the Minnesota Wild are in the thick of a playoff race. If the season ended today, the Wild would indeed be postseason-bound. However, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin is still searching for ways to improve his roster. Guerin shared his thoughts with The Athletic's Joe Smith and Michael Russo, saying he needs to make a “smart, informed decision” when it comes to making any more trades ahead of Friday's deadline.

“I just want to approach it like I’ve approached everything else, and that’s to do my homework, rely on the people around me, and make a smart, informed decision to try to put us in the best chance to win,” Guerin said to Smith and Russo. “I don’t want to say like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to do something.’ I don’t ever want to put us in a bad spot, either, for now or in the future. I want to make sure what we’re doing is right and smart and helps.”

Guerin has already made a series of bold choices that have paid off quite well this season. In December, Guerin swung a trade to bring star defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Twin Cities. Before that, superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov and goaltender Filip Gustavsson signed long-term deals. On top of those moves, the Wild GM was the architect of Team USA's gold-medal roster. Can Guerin continue his wild hot streak with another “smart” deal or two ahead of the upcoming NHL trade deadline?

Adding veterans like Steven Stamkos could push Wild over the top

Article Continues Below

Russo and Smith gave a few potential options for Guerin to chase. The Nashville Predators duo of Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly could be strong veteran additions that would bolster the Wild's attack with Stanley Cup-winning experience. The New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck would also be an intriguing possibility.

Whether Guerin elects to chase one of the three players above or other possibilities, the Wild GM is looking to give his team whatever edge it can possess. With the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars ahead of them in both the division and conference standings, the Wild have a steep hill to climb. Can someone like Stamkos, O'Reilly, or Trocheck put Minnesota over the top?