The NHL trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Buffalo Sabres are going to be in a new position. After 14 consecutive years without playoff hockey in Western New York, they are holding down the third spot in the Atlantic Division. With two wins coming out of the Olympic break, they are pulling away from the pack. That means the Sabres must be buyers at the trade deadline, and prospect Konsta Helenius should be out the door.

Coming into the season, the Sabres were seen as they usually are: a team with talent but unlikely to make the playoffs. With 14 years of history backing up that claim, it was easy to project them as sellers at the deadline. Alex Tuch is playing in the final year of his contract, and could have been a big deadline piece. But with a new general manager and playoff hopes, Tuch is sticking around.

The Sabres would then have to sign the Syracuse native to a lucrative free-agent contract before July 1. Even if they make the playoffs, losing Tuch for free should not be an option. That plays into their trade deadline plans, as they do have to make sure they have enough money under the salary cap to re-sign Tuch.

The Sabres drafted Konsta Helenius in the first-round of the 2024 Draft out of Finland. He played nine games with Buffalo, scoring four points, and is nearly a point-per-game player in the American Hockey League this year. He'll turn 20 years old in May and will be key to Buffalo landing a player under team control past July 1.

The Sabres have drafted a lot of forwards in recent years, many of whom are key to their current success. So, cashing in on a surplus of smaller wingers to go get a center is exactly what Kekalainen should do.

The Sabres should have their eyes on St. Louis

According to reports, the St Louis Blues are driving a hard bargain in trade conversations around center Robert Thomas. For example, they are reportedly asking for recent first-round pick Kashawn Aitcheson and more assets from the New York Islanders for either Thomas or Jordan Kyrou, per Stefen Rosner of The Elmonters.

The Sabres have the benefit of having plenty of top-15 picks in their system from the years without playoff berths. Helenius is one of them, and he could be the catalyst for a trade for Thomas. While either Blues forward, Thomas or Kyrou, would be a solid fit for Buffalo, they are better off going after Thomas. Having Kyrou and Tuch would create expensive wings without proven centermen. Thomas, however, balances out the lineup.

But just Helenius alone won't land Thomas. It will take the Sabres' 2026 first-round pick and other mid-round picks as well, at least. Buffalo would also have to clear about $1.1 million in cap space to fit Thomas under the ceiling this year. That would be accomplished by trading away Peyton Krebs, who could use a fresh start in St Louis.

Even if Thomas or Kyrou are not available for the Sabres, they need to make a big deadline move. The Tampa Bay Lightning are loaded, and the Detroit Red Wings may be adding on Friday. With so much optimism around this club among the fans, they have to make a push for the postseason before it is too late. If this team misses the playoffs, it could be another full-scale rebuild in Buffalo before the fans even know what happened.

Not trading Tuch is a risky move, but one that Kekalainen has no chance but to make. He has to go all-in on his first deadline at the helm. Otherwise, it will be another disappointing spring in the City of Friendly Neighbors.