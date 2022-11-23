Published November 23, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Fans lashed out at India captain Hardik Pandya after he didn’t include Sanju Samson in the playing XI during the just concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Though Team India managed to defeat the hosts 1-0 in the series, Hardik Pandya and coach VVS Laxman faced severe flak for their tactics, especially for including Shreyas Iyer ahead of Sanju Samson in the games against New Zealand.

The Indian cricket team’s admirers were furious with Hardik Pandya’s decision to not feature Sanju Samson in the side. Some even went on to call him an “insecure captain” while others accused him of bias and picking the team based on his friendships with certain players.

#SanjuSamson#INDvsNZ

Rishabh pant failed but coach and captain don't want to try Sanju .

This is hypocrisy 🤐 pic.twitter.com/PDFBDTKhdG — Cricket Zone (@cricket_zn) November 23, 2022

No one will explain bcz everyone wants there friend to play. @BCCI@VVSLaxman281@hardikpandya7 Friendship is more important than young talent https://t.co/UGQ2ySBXp9 — Aman Mittal (@jetlagged_aman) November 22, 2022

Hardik Pandya is really feeling insecure of Samson…. — Anandhu Lal (@kanuscr7) November 22, 2022

If you don't wanna play him for India, let him play for other leagues like BBL. Offer him retirement.

Don't ruin his life. We wish to see him play more cricket, not your favourites like Pant or Ishan,Hooda.#INDvsNZ#SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/nQB3g8gS58 — Krish Frank (@krishraj54) November 22, 2022

Team management ignores Sanju The Batter for Ishan, Rishabh and Shreyas. Funny. Sanju Samson is the most skilled better right now in this Indian team. #NZvIND#SanjuSamson — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 22, 2022

And people were rooting for Hardik Pandya as captain… Lol 😂 — Amit Singh (@amit12_tweet) November 22, 2022

New captain and coach again benching Umran Malik and Sanju . Umran is not in ODIs so that’s it for him this series. Is this rebuild @BCCI ? I am sure pandya will bring back his buddy Kl Rahul if he continues as captain. @hardikpandya7 and @VVSLaxman281 . — ARJUN JAGADEESH (@arjunjagadeesh) November 22, 2022

Despite severe criticism, Hardik Pandya defended his decision and even went on to say that being the captain of the side, he can choose his players.

“This is my team, firstly. The coach [VVS Laxman, in this case] and I will pick the team we feel is right,” he said after the series. “And there’s a lot of time, everyone will get a chance, and when they do, they will get an extended run. But it’s difficult since this was a short series. If it had been a long series, more players would have got a chance,” Hardik Pandya said in a press conference after the third T20I between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis ended in a tie in Napier. “It was a short series, and I don’t believe in chopping and changing much, and I won’t in the future either. So it was simple, and had to do with what the team needed. I wanted a sixth bowling option. We got that here. Deepak (Hooda) bowled, and if batters chip in (with the ball) as he did. Eventually, in T20 cricket, there will be opportunities. And in a game, even if things are not going your way, you can mix things up by bringing in new bowlers, and surprise the batters,” he added.

On being asked how he manages to convey his message to players who don’t get opportunities in the XI for prolonged periods, he replied it wasn’t difficult.

“It’s not difficult, but about how you handle it,” Hardik Pandya said. “It’s simple for me – I have the same sort of equation with all the players, and when I can’t pick a player, he knows it’s not personal. It’s got to do with the situation. I am a peoples’ person. So if anyone needs me, I will be there for them. Everyone knows that if they feel anything at all, my doors are always open for them to come and have a chat with me, because I understand how they are feeling.” “If they are sitting out… Sanju Samson, for example: we wanted to play him, but for whatever reason, we couldn’t. But I can get into their shoes and understand how they are feeling. As a cricketer, it is difficult, whatever one might say. You are in the Indian team, but you are not getting a chance in the XI, so that’s difficult. At the end of the day, I can say whatever I want, but those will just be words. It will still be difficult for them to deal with. But if I can create a healthy environment, where the players can come and speak to me if they are feeling bad, or go and speak to the coach, if I remain the captain, I think it won’t be a problem. Because my nature is such that I make sure everyone is together,” Hardik Pandya explained.

“What I have tried to do is… if you have reached the international level, you have obviously done well and achieved success at the levels below,” Hardik said. “As a captain, my job is to give the players as much freedom as possible, and create a culture where the player can play without fear and not be blamed for failing,” Hardik Pandya pointed out.

“That was our approach at the World Cup, too, but since we didn’t win, what we couldn’t do well was highlighted. But, going forward, it will be about not playing in any one way; the effort will be to enjoy the game, play without fear. If you think you want to smash the first ball, go ahead; the management will back you. We want players to play with freedom,” Hardik Pandya concluded.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and coach VVS Laxman were slammed by former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh for not giving Sanju Samson a chance in playing XI in the T20I series against New Zealand.

“Sanju Samson still doesn’t get a game. Hard to fathom this #DoddaMathu #crickettwitter #NZvIND,” he wrote on Twitter.

“By picking Iyer ahead of Samson the Indian think tank has reiterated that they’ll not learn from their mistakes and they shall never change their approach towards T20 #DoddaMathu #crickettwitter,” Dodda Ganesh added.

“It’s not about a player doing wrong. Samson is better suited for T20s than Iyer. The think tank need to understand this. Iyer is a quality ODI player,” Dodda Ganesh summed up.