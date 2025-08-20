The Miami Heat have been known throughout the NBA world as a team that has had success in finding undrafted players and late draft picks and molding them into solid NBA contributors. The Heat could have one potential gem on their hands in undrafted rookie big man Vladislav Goldin who had an impressive summer league. That success is why heads turn when the Heat make roster moves on the margins such as their recent signing of guard Jahmir Young, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

It appears as if the Heat’s move to add Young is a non-guaranteed signing, and he’ll have the chance to make the team’s final roster out of training camp. He’ll reportedly be competing for a two-way contract slot. The aforementioned Goldin was signed to a two-way contract, and last month the Heat signed Myron Gardner to a two-way contract, leaving one such slot open.

Young joins the Heat after spending part of last season with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls signed Young to a two-way contract in the second half of the regular season. He appeared in a total of six games for the Bulls and shot 50 percent from the three-point line. He was waived by Chicago last month.

Prior to signing with the Bulls, Young had been playing for the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League. Once he joined the Bulls, he got ample playing time with their affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He appeared in a total of 43 G League games last year averting 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 30.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Young went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft after a strong final season in college at Maryland during which he averaged a career-best 20.4 points. He was selected to the G League All-Rookie Team last year.