The New York Yankees are firmly in the mix of the playoff race as they are in second place in the AL East. On Wednesday, before the start of the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, the club made a roster move to add depth to the bullpen.

Reports indicate that the Yankees recalled right-handed pitcher Allan Winans from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll be in the bullpen on Wednesday evening, but it is not clear if his number will be called or not.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Allan Winans (#62) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Winans has been up and down in the league for the past three seasons. Previously in his career, the 30-year-old reliever made appearances as a starter for the Atlanta Braves. However, it appears the Yankees plan to use him more as a relief pitcher. There is a chance he makes a spot start, though, depending on the health status of the starting rotation.

This season is his third year in the league, and the first with the Yankees. He's played in three games so far, starting in one. Through 9.1 innings pitched this season, Winan owns an 8.68 ERA and 1.714 WHIP while recording six strikeouts.

The Yankees call up Winan, as the bullpen has five pitchers on the IL. Although that is the case, New York is considered to have a relatively strong bullpen, especially after making trades for David Bednar and Camilo Doval before the deadline.

Wednesday's contest is the second contest of a two-game series against the Rays. A victory will give New York the sweep. It would also be the Yankees' fifth consecutive win, as the franchise just swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series. Look for this team to remain hot as they attempt to make a legitimate push for a spot in the postseason.