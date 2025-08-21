As the NFL goes trade crazy on both sides of the ball on an otherwise unspectacular Wednesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs got in on the action, shipping former second-round pick Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers for a Day 3 pick swap.

Taking to social media to break down the deal, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted that, after injuries and suspensions decimated Kyle Shanahan's offense, the team needed another body to catch passes from Brock Purdy this fall. Enter Moore, who more than fits the bill.

“Trade: Chiefs are sending WR Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been decimated with injuries at WR,” Schefter wrote. “Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a knee injury, Jauan Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury, Jordan Watkins has a high ankle sprain, DeMarcus Robinson is facing a three-game suspension. Enter Moore.”

Originally drafted in the second round out of Western Michigan, Moore never really found his footing at the NFL level, catching just 22 balls for 250 yards as a rookie, 21 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown in 2023, and a brutal zero catches on three targets during his now final season in Kansas City.

Now almost a year removed from being placed on IR with a core muscle injury, will Moore be able to bring his Super Bowl-winning ways to San Francisco, with two titles on his resume and counting? Or will he struggle once more, proving to be worth less on the field than the pick swap the 49ers gave up to bring him to town? Fans will find out soon enough.