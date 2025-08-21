The New York Mets entered Wednesday night's game against the Washington Nationals on a roll. Carlos Mendoza's team walked in on a three-game winning streak after making history on Tuesday. However, the second game in the series took a turn for the worse when Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo had to leave the game with neck stiffness. Starling Marte replaced him in left field.

Nimmo left the game in the second inning before taking the field for New York. According to ESPN, the outfielder told Mendoza that he was having issues at the plate because of his neck. After hearing that his player was having issues, New York's manager pulled him from the game.

“After that first at-bat, he came up to me and said, ‘It's hard for me to pull the trigger right now,'” Mendoza said. “He came in and it's something that he deals with every so often and usually gets better, but today wasn't the case.”

Marte was meant to get the day off, but the Mets threw him out into left field to replace Nimmo. The injury is concerning for fans around New York. The outfielder got through the first inning without any issues, making his exit confusing. However, Mendoza didn't want to take any chances with a key piece of his team. He went into the clubhouse so the medical staff could look at him.

The Nationals took advantage of the confusion, jumping out to an early lead. While the injury put New York behind early, the team has everything they need to survive without Nimmo if he needs to miss time. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are having historic seasons for the Mets this year. In the outfield, Marte is more than capable of filling Nimmo's shoes for as long as needed.

For now, Nimmo's status is unknown. Mets fans everywhere hold their breath until New York provides an update.