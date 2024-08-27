Kentucky basketball's five-star recruit Jasper Johnson will announce his college decision within two weeks. The three finalists are Alabama, North Carolina, and Kentucky's basketball programs. The high school senior is scheduled to announce his decision on September 5, according to On3Recruits' Joe Tipton.

After Kentucky basketball reeled in one recruit, it's hoping to bring in another. At 6-foot-4, the young scorer is his class's #11 overall prospect, ranked fourth among shooting guards, per On3.com. The rising prospect will be transferring to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, GA, for his senior year of high school.

Kentucky basketball is facing pressure from North Carolina in pursuit of Jasper Johnson

Jasper Johnson has been among the most sought-after players in his Class of 2025. Johnson narrowed down his top five schools, which included Louisville and Arkansas, to three ahead of revealing his college commitment in September. In an interview with On3 Sports, he mentioned how persistent North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff have been in their recruiting efforts, which could decrease the five-star recruit's chances of committing to the Wildcats.

“Coach Davis tells me if he could get me now as a reclass or stay [in 2025], he wants me whenever,” Johnson said, per One3 Sports. “He definitely wants me to play for him next year or whenever I want to. So, him giving me that message and then coach [Sean] May is texting me any parents every single day. Just building that relationship and that bond.”

The left-handed prospect is causing quite a stir between a few top NCAA basketball programs. His explosive offense is promising, and his knack for making tough shots is a big part of his game that separates Jasper from most of the top prospects in his class. Johnson can also score from the perimeter and has a long athletic wingspan.

He had nothing but good things to say about Kentucky basketball's coaching staff, with whom he has been building a solid relationship since meeting with them last month.

“I like them (the staff). I got to meet them last month, I’m pretty sure. Got to meet them and talk to them for a few minutes,” Johnson said. “Got to watch them practice and heard (Pope’s) message. I just got to see them play, so just building that relationship. I know it's his first year at Kentucky, but I feel like he will do a good job with the team he has this year.”

While the upcoming season looks promising, Kentucky basketball will soon find out if Johnson is headed their way in 2025.