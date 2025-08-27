Nate Oats has built Alabama basketball into a powerhouse, taking the program closer to the sport's pinnacle than it has ever been in its long history. He amassed a superb 145-63 record in his firsts six seasons in Tuscaloosa and guided the Crimson Tide to their first-ever Final Four appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He is an innovator, but long before Oats galvanized the community, C.M. Newton pushed Alabama hoops forward, both competitively and culturally.

The six-time SEC Coach of the Year, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 88, broke racial barriers and helped make the Crimson Tide relevant. He is the first Alabama head coach to welcome in a black basketball player — Wendell Hudson earned SEC Player of the Year honors during the 1972-73 season. The Tide honor Newton for all of his contributions to the university and state, holding the annual C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, a city inextricably linked to the Civil Rights Movement.

Alabama has contested a regular season game in the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex since this special matchup was introduced in 2021. The squad will square off with Arizona at this year's iteration on Dec. 13. The privilege to honor Newton's place in Alabama history, in front of a fiercely passionate fan base, is not lost on Oats.

“The crowd brings incredible energy and the C.M. Newton Classic is a special event that gives us a chance to compete in a great environment while honoring a meaningful legacy,” he said, per Emilee Smarr of Tuscaloosa News.

Nate Oats, Alabama basketball look to build on their recent success

C.M. Newton was a major proponent of the 3-point line and is partially responsible for its inclusion in the college game. Nate Oats is certainly grateful for that, as he continues to emphasize a fast-paced and relentless offense. Alabama is entering a challenging transitional period following Mark Sears' graduation, but it is intent on making another deep run in March.

An arduous non-conference schedule could prepare the Crimson Tide for a punishing SEC slate, which will allow them to enter the NCAA Tournament supremely battle-tested. They face St. John's, Purdue, Illinois and Gonzaga in the first three weeks of the campaign. Arizona will be their last big test of 2025. Wildcats HC Tommy Lloyd is an offensive guru in his own right, so fans should expect a barn burner in Birmingham this December.