Since it was announced a few months ago that Illinois basketball guard Ty Rodgers would be out indefinitely with a knee injury, the fanbase has been wondering if there is a possible update regarding the junior. With the Illinois basketball team led by head coach Brad Underwood, he would give insight into a possible update regarding Rodgers.

According to College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein, he would report that Rodgers “has no timetable for a return,” though Underwood would say that he is “progressing.”

“Illinois' Ty Rodgers (knee) currently has no timetable for a return and is “progressing”, per Brad Underwood,” Rothstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Rodgers redshirted last season and averaged 6.2 PPG and 5.3 RPG in 2023-24 when the Illini reached the Elite Eight.”

Rodgers got the injury while playing a pickup game at his home in Michigan, as said by Underwood when he first announced the injury in June of this year, according to The Alton Telegraph.

“Ty Rogers got hurt last week in a pickup game at home,” Underwood told the media. “He will be out indefinitely. He'll have to have some surgery to do some repairs, and we'll know more as that process goes on, but he's right now still in Michigan and going through some of that. We’ll get him back here as soon as we can and get him under our medical care and get him a part of readjusting with this group.”

Illinois basketball's Brad Underwood on Ty Rodgers redshirting last year

As the Illinois basketball team had players go back-to-back in being selected in the NBA Draft, as Kasparas Jakucionis was taken by the Miami Heat and Will Riley selected by the Utah Jazz, the program needs all the help it can get. With the injury to Rodgers, it was definitely a blow, and one could have suspected that he was due for more opportunities.

“You redshirt, you put in a lot of work, and when you’re an ultimate competitor like him, there’s going to be some challenges in front of him,” Underwood said as Rodgers redshirted last season. “He’s been in good spirits and handling it the best he can. It has to be hard for him.”

In the 2023-24 season, when he last played, Rodgers would average 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field in 38 games, in which he started every single one of them. At any rate, the Fighting Illini are looking to further improve after finishing 22-13 on the season, 12-8 in Big Ten conference play, and making it only to the Round of 32 in the national tournament.