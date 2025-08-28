The 2025-26 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes is going to be the start of a new era with new head coach Ben McCollum in place after the program parted ways with longtime head coach Fran McCafferey. With McCollum at the helm for Iowa, several of his former Drake players followed him via the transfer portal, including Bennett Stirtz who was one of the top mid-major guards in college basketball last season.

Bennett Stirtz began his college basketball career playing Division 2, then made the jump to Division 1 with Drake, and is now making the transfer to a high-major in the Iowa Hawkeyes. During a recent appearance on longtime college basketball analyst Andy Katz’s podcast, ‘The Sideline with Andy Katz,’ Stirtz spoke about the possible pressure that comes with playing at a different level the past couple of seasons.

“Honestly I didn’t feel any pressure, not like I’m feeling it right now. There’s just a lot more fans, Big Ten, bigger school. Drake is just a super small school so I didn’t really feel any pressure last year,” Stirtz said. “Just with the more fans in Iowa, I’m definitely feeling the pressure more this year, but we all like the pressure so it’s been fun.”

Stirtz is joining a Hawkeyes program that finished last season at 17-16 overall, 7-13 in the Big Ten and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. But the roster overall is a brand new one as most of last season’s contributors hit the transfer portal following McCaffery’s departure.

Last season’s was Stirtz’s first in Division 1 after playing the first two seasons of his career at D2 at Northwest Missouri State. He won the Missouri Valley Conference Larry Bird Player of the Year and the MVC Newcomer of the Year awards.

Stirtz appeared in 35 games at a little over 39 minutes per game. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

More NCAA Basketball News
UCLA basketball's Donovan Dent reveals unlikely path to the Bruins
UCLA basketball’s Donovan Dent reveals unlikely path to the BruinsChris Spiering ·
St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Louisville basketball hoping to bring back 2013 national championshipJake Faigus ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Alabama’s Nate Oats sounds off on huge Arizona showdownAlex House ·
Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after the Duke Blue Devils beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Duke Blue Devils make 2025-26 announcement on TuesdayRussell Steinberg ·
Reggie Theus and Bethune-Cookman have signed a former five-star guard with experience at the FBS level at Texas and Kansas.
Bethune-Cookman lands former 5-star Kansas, Texas guardRandall Barnes ·
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden.
Illinois basketball’s Brad Underwood shares murky injury update on key guardZachary Weinberger ·