Jay Wright has had a legendary career in college basketball as a head coach for Villanova University, as well as being a great broadcaster after his coaching days.

Wright was the head coach for the Villanova Wildcats from 2001-2022. He won two National Championships and had four Final Four appearances. He coached players who went on to play in the NBA, like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Seddiq Bey.

Since he stopped coaching, Wright started working for CBS and TNT to broadcast games. Now, he is taking a step back from broadcasting to focus on his role with Villanova. Here is Wright's message that he posted on X.

“After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I've decided to step back from full-time broadcasting. It wasn't an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova – and to spend quality time with my family.”

“Huge thanks to the CBS Sports and TNT Sports teams. They're truly the best in the business. I'm grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships. I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects.”

Here is what the President & CEO of CBS Sports, David Berson, said about the transition.

“Jay Wright is a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame person. He's been a fantastic CBS Sports teammate. We will miss having him full-time, but l am excited that our relationship will continue with Jay contributing occasionally to our coverage.”

Villanova is Wright's home, and it makes sense for him to spend more time with his family. He has been a part of the college basketball community since 1979, when he was a player for Bucknell.

Michigan and Villanova are set to meet in December for the first of a home-and-home series. The first contest will be at Michigan and the second at Villanova.

