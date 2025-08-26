Bethune-Cookman University has made a significant recruiting splash by signing former five-star recruit Arterio Morris. A former guard for both the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks, Morris spent his most recent season at South Plains College.

Morris had a stellar high school career, earning a five-star recruit ranking and being named a McDonald's All-American. He began his college career at Texas, where he averaged 4.6 points per game in his freshman season, playing 11 minutes per game. He then transferred to Kansas, despite facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

According to Frisco police, Morris was arrested after officers were called to his ex-girlfriend's house; she told police he had grabbed her arm, pulled her off a bed, and hurt her neck. Morris entered a no-contest plea to a Class C charge in that case and was ordered to pay a $362 fine. In April 2024, the prosecutors dropped the felony rape case, and it was subsequently dismissed.

He then transferred to South Plains College, where he was ranked as the No. 3 junior college prospect in the nation. He helped lead the Texans to a 29-7 overall record and a 14-2 conference record. Morris averaged 11.9 points per game in 22.8 minutes played for the Texans.

Morris now joins a Bethune-Cookman University basketball team led by former NBA standout Reggie Theus. The Wildcats finished last season with a 17-16 overall record and a strong 13-5 conference record, including an impressive 8-2 record at home. They ended the regular season with five straight wins and entered the SWAC tournament, where they defeated sixth-ranked Alcorn State University 69-60. However, their tournament run ended with a loss to second-ranked Jackson State, led by former NBA player and NBA All-Star Mo Williams, 71-50.

Bethune-Cookman is set to begin its season with an exhibition game against Florida College before starting the regular season with a trip to Auburn.