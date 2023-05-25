Back in July 28, 2022, Khloe Kardashian introduced her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate. For almost a year, her son went unnamed, with only the vague notion her son started with a “T” or a “K.” She finally revealed her “T” named son in The Kardashians season premiere.

In a confessional, Khloe casually mentioned her son’s name like it wasn’t a big deal, per TooFab. (After being prodded by a producer). She said that: “Naming a human is really hard.”

True’s younger brother is named Tatum. For how long Khloe has known is unclear. During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last month, Khloe said she didn’t come up with a name right away after he was born.

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn’t have a name,” she told Hudson. At that time she admitted she was waiting for the season premiere of The Kardashians to name drop her son.

With a surrogacy, Khloe admitted that she felt a bit weirder during this pregnancy, making it a bit harder to choose a name. If you recall, Tristan Thompson, the father of her children, encouraged her to go do an embryo transfer. Days later, she discovered his infidelity. It was revealed he’d fathered another child with another woman. Although he denied it, the truth came out with a DNA test. But having a surrogate child was different, more distanced.

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re just sort of separated,” she said. “I felt it’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him.”

She added that “it doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s still great, it’s just very different.”