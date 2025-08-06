The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 NFL season as Super Bowl hopefuls, led by the stellar Patrick Mahomes and legendary head coach Andy Reid. Expectations are sky-high as the franchise eyes a third title in four years. Of course, even dynasties have weak points, and training camp has already exposed a few unsettling ones. With Super Bowl ambitions comes zero room for error. That’s why, just weeks into camp, the Chiefs are facing a growing concern that could threaten their quest to repeat.

All Eyes on Left Tackle and Offensive Rebound

One of the biggest storylines entering the Chiefs’ 2025 training camp was the state of the offensive line. Kansas City used its first-round pick on Josh Simmons. He's a promising rookie they hope can finally stabilize Mahomes’ blind side after a revolving door at the position last season. The Chiefs started four different players at left tackle in 2024. None of them could hold down the job. As a result, Mahomes endured a career-high 36 sacks. That's an alarming figure the team knows it can’t repeat.

Simmons, working his way back from a torn patellar tendon, took part in offseason workouts. He is on track to be fully cleared for contact during camp. Still, the Chiefs are being cautious. That led them to sign veteran Jaylon Moore in free agency as insurance. This offensive line reshuffling is just one part of a broader push to revive a Kansas City offense that fell to 17th in total yards and 15th in scoring last year. It was a noticeable slide for a Mahomes-led attack.

The Chiefs are also banking on a healthier receiving corps. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are both returning from injury-plagued campaigns. That said, early camp reports indicate the wide receiver group remains the team’s most vulnerable unit.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest reason to panic after the start of 2025 NFL training camp.

Wide Receiver Depth and Injury Woes

Kansas City’s offense was less explosive in 2024. The wide receiver group was a big reason why. The front office aimed to fix that this offseason. So far in camp, though, the group is dealing with more questions than answers. Chief among them: Can they stay healthy?

Hollywood Brown, brought in to stretch the field and add veteran savvy, is once again battling injuries. He exited a recent practice with an ankle issue. Sure, head coach Andy Reid downplayed the severity. However, Brown’s history doesn’t inspire confidence. After signing a one-year deal for 2025, Brown is already being counted on heavily despite appearing in just two games last season due to a sternoclavicular injury.

He’s played a full season only once in his six-year NFL career. Given that track record, relying on him for more than a few splash plays may be overly optimistic. Kansas City envisioned Brown as a top-tier deep threat. They even he hyped up the plan publicly. That role, though, comes with physical demands he’s consistently struggled to meet.

Skyy Moore's Final Chance May Be Slipping Away

Then there’s Skyy Moore. He is the once-promising third-year receiver who now finds himself fighting for a roster spot. Moore’s 2024 campaign was essentially non-existent. He had zero receptions on just three targets across six games. Now, he’s dealing with a hamstring injury that’s further complicating his uphill battle.

Moore's saving grace might be his versatility. Coaches like his ability to line up in multiple spots, but even that may not be enough.

It’s a tough spot for Moore, who entered the league with high expectations but has yet to deliver. The injury only magnifies his lack of production. As such, the pressure is on to finally translate potential into performance.

The Pressure to Solidify Roles Before Week 1

As camp continues, the Chiefs need clarity at wide receiver. Mahomes is great enough to elevate the pieces around him. However, even he needs a reliable cast. The top of the depth chart remains murky: Brown can’t stay healthy, Rice is returning from injury and suspension, and no other wideout has stepped up decisively in camp. Rookie Xavier Worthy has shown flashes but needs time.

With so much uncertainty, the offense’s ability to rebound from last year’s dip is no sure thing. The pieces are in place to turn things around. However, without consistent availability at receiver, the Chiefs risk leaning too heavily on Mahomes to create magic.

Contenders with a Caution Flag

The Chiefs are still among the Super Bowl favorites. When you have Mahomes, Reid, and a retooled defense, the path to late January runs through Kansas City. Still, if the wide receiver group can’t stay healthy or find rhythm, the offense will again sputter at the wrong time. Training camp hasn’t quieted those concerns. If anything, it’s amplified them.

Kansas City has plenty of time to sort things out before Week 1. But if this trend continues, the Chiefs' biggest obstacle to repeating won’t be an AFC rival—it’ll be the limitations of their own passing game.