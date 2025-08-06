Mookie Betts has been so good for so long that it can be disturbing to see him struggle the way he has for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025. Heading into their Tuesday night contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, Betts was slashing .231/.302/.355 on the season — career-worsts in every category if they hold. But he came alive on Tuesday in the Dodgers' 12-6 win over the Cardinals, going 3-4 with a walk and a double.

Every Dodgers fan or member of the organization has been waiting for Betts to turn it around, and perhaps this is the game that sparks a major turnaround for the former MVP and eight-time All-Star. However, Betts is not excited at all by his turnaround in fortune — at least not until it proves to be sustainable and not simply a flash in the pan.

“It was just solid contact finally. Again, I'm not gonna get too excited. I gotta do it multiple days in a row and then I'll start to get excited about it,” Betts told reporters following the Dodgers' win, via SportsNet LA. “It's good to get results, but like you said, it's just one game.”

"It's a good thing to know you're supported." Mookie Betts (3-4, 3 R) talks to the media after the #Dodgers 12-6 win to even up the series. #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/Sc4uwLgjEU — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2025

Betts has held himself to such a high standard all his career, and there's no wonder he isn't too jazzed about this one-off three-hit game when he's been struggling from the plate all season long. In fact, since the first of July, Betts is still hitting under the Mendoza line despite his three-hit game on Tuesday — recording an OPS of .556 since.

Indeed, what Betts needs to do is take it one game at a time and not get too ahead of himself as he looks to play his way back into form in preparation for yet another World Series chase for the Dodgers.

Dodgers' offense comes alive in a big way on Tuesday

The Dodgers' offense has been flatlining in recent days, but manager Dave Roberts' faith in his team never wavered — and for good reason. Roberts said that his team was “too talented” not to turn things around, and they quickly proved him right.

Six different Dodgers had multi-hit games, led by a four-hit outing from the recently-returned Max Muncy, who hit two home runs against the Cardinals. LA's offense has been sputtering, ranking just 21st in MLB since coming out of the All-Star break. But with Betts' prayers looking like they've been answered, it's only a matter of time before the Dodgers round back into form.