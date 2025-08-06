The Texas A&M Aggies enters the 2025 season with something it lacked this time last year—a clear starting quarterback. After a solid sophomore campaign, Marcel Reed is locked in as the Aggies’ QB1, and head coach Mike Elko is already seeing major growth from his young signal-caller. With the season opener against UTSA set for August 30, all eyes in College Station are on Reed’s evolution from promising prospect to poised playmaker.

In 2024, Reed appeared in 11 games, throwing for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards and seven more scores, showing off his dual-threat capabilities. It was enough to earn him the starting job outright heading into this season, but Elko believes the biggest shift has happened during the offseason—and it’s not about athleticism.

“I think he’s a lot more comfortable going through the progressions,” Elko told reporters during Texas A&M's fall camp. “There’s a lot of conversation that gets had about separation and guys getting open. So much of the passing game is timing and rhythm.”

For Elko, the key to unlocking a more explosive offense lies in Reed’s ability to anticipate and execute at a faster pace. It’s not just about making throws—it’s about making them on time. “Are the eyes getting to the windows at the same time the routes are getting to the windows? That’s a lot of how we’re going to improve our passing game,” Elko explained. “I think you’re seeing that get a little bit better every day.”

Reed himself agrees. Speaking during the team’s media availability, the Nashville native said the work he’s put in this summer is already showing up on the field. “I feel like I’ve had tremendous growth in my passing this offseason,” he said. “We’ve had some great receivers come in, and just having the O-line and running backs that we have makes it a lot easier for me to sit back there and make these throws.”

A year ago, Reed was still adapting to the speed of the college game with Texas A&M. As a freshman in 2023, he played sparingly—just three games, totaling 374 passing yards and one touchdown. In many ways, 2024 served as his trial by fire with the Aggies. Now, in 2025, he’s got the reps, the confidence, and the command of the offense that every coach hopes to see in their starter.

“There’s times where we’re getting through progressions better than we did with him at any point last year,” Elko added. “Those were the steps that we felt like he needed to take. A lot of times, what you see as a bad throw we see as his eyes weren’t moving fast enough, or the body and his eyes weren’t in rhythm together.”

Reed's rhythm will be crucial as the Aggies aim to build on their 8–5 finish from last season. His top performances came in some of the team’s toughest games, including the Texas A&M's 4OT heartbreaker against Auburn in which he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and a 292-yard, three-touchdown effort in the Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC.

But past heartbreak has only fueled Reed's drive. “I feel a lot more confident back there,” he said. “Finding ways to protect myself. Knowing the offense a little bit better.”

With a strong supporting cast in the Aggies, improved chemistry with receivers, and a sharper understanding of the playbook, Reed’s growth is evident. And according to Elko, the next step isn’t a physical one—it’s all about consistency and timing.

If Reed delivers on the promise he’s showing this offseason, Texas A&M could be in for a big year.