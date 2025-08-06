Heading into the 2025 MLB trade deadline, Mason Miller was one of the most sought-after commodities on the market. After all, he had been lights out for the Athletics this season, recording 59 strikeouts in just 38.1 innings of work while sporting a 3.76 ERA. And with the Athletics struggling this season, that paved the way for the San Diego Padres to acquire the 26-year-old reliever who hadn't even hit arbitration yet — having to give up coveted prospect Leo De Vries in the process.

While adding an elite reliever like Miller allows the Padres to be better positioned to make a deep run in October, the reality is that Miller's impact ceiling is capped. Thus, considering how much the Padres gave up for him, the standard everyone holds him at is near perfection. And to be fair, his first outing as a Padre met expectations, getting the job done in an inning of relief.

However, his second go-round for the Padres did not go according to plan despite their 10-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Looking to get the Padres safely into the ninth with a two-run lead (5-3), Miller ended up allowing a game-tying dinger to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and on a 104-mph pitch at that, prompting some mocking from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

“#1 prospect for Meatball Miller… good stuff Padres. And let’s go Lourdes!!” @Connor091409 wrote.

“Miller is obviously good but am I the only one who thinks he’s overrated…” @Expos4ever10 added.

“If Miller ends up Devin Williamsing the Padres and Leo de vries turns into lindor in 2027 preller is getting s**tcanned,” @K*llInfluencers furthered.

“I been telling any Padres fans who'd listen that Miller is nails when he's on, but when he isn't, it's oogly,” @ThatBootlegGuy expressed.

“PADRES GAVE UP LEO FOR A BUM A** MASON MILLER LMFAOOOOO NICE TRADE PRELLER,” @HoodiHuff exclaimed.

Mason Miller put under the microscope after nearly costing Padres

While the Padres ended up rescuing Miller from an even uglier barrage of reactions by scoring five runs in the top of the 11th inning, fans are examining Miller and his pitches and why he's been oddly hittable despite his elite fastball velocity.

Some are arguing that Miller's fastball is too straight and he isn't painting them in the corners — allowing for plenty of meatballs opposing hitters can capitalize on.

“As an A’s fan it’s that straight AF heater by Miller that hitters can catch up to. Yes, it’s 104 which is sick but he only has 2 pitches and the heater is on a line. Thanks for Leo, Padres…” @With2HoleInOnes wrote.

“Mason Miller is incredible, but even 104 can be timed if it's super straight and in the middle of the plate,” @TrulyDougTaylor added.