Khloé Kardashian opened up about her experience with her new son Tatum in the latest episode of The Kardashians. She's been having a hard time throughout her pregnancy via surrogate and now she's having trouble nursing, per People. Apparently Tatum is “really struggling.”

“He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down,” Kardashian said, adding that he was “really struggling.”

“When he was at my house it was coming up, and I said, ‘This is exactly what Kourtney did when she was a baby.' And I had to change her formula three times because I didn't nurse Kourtney,” replied mom Kris Jenner.

“That's the problem,” Kardashian joked. “That's where this all stems from.”

“We don't need to talk about who was breastfed and who wasn't and make me feel like I was a terrible mom,” Jenner said. “In those days, you didn't just whip your boob out and feed somebody at a restaurant, so you live and you learn.”

In another episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co founder shared how hard it was during the beginning months of Tatum's life. She said the experience was “mind-boggling” and “torturous.”

“The first couple months are really wild,” Khloé Kardashian said. “He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy.”

“You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is,” she shared in a confessional.