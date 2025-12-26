If Kansas City Chiefs great Travis Kelce could dream up the perfect last home game of his Hall of Fame NFL career, he probably would not have guessed that it would unfold like Thursday's 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Although fiancée Taylor Swift was in attendance, the three-time Super Bowl champion did not have fellow franchise legend Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball, nor was he competing on a playoff-bound team.

With six-win KC riding a four-game losing streak and the unheralded Chris Oladokun taking snaps under center, Kelce took the field in Arrowhead Stadium for possibly the last time. Fans might have expected the four-time First-Team All-Pro to get emotional while talking to the media after the AFC West battle, but he kept the spotlight on the team and cracked some jokes. Moreover, Kelce says he has not even been thinking about retirement during the season.

“No, the only time it ever crossed my mind is {when} I was driving in the other day and I saw how much the Powerball {jackpot} was,” he said, per NFL on Prime Video. “And I was like, ‘man, if I could just win that, I wouldn't have to work another day in my life'… Honestly, I've just been focused on trying to win football games. I'll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends {and} the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”

.@tkelce takes the podium for his final home game of 2025. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/gq2ppbJCS6 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 26, 2025

Chiefs fans will forever appreciate Travis Kelce

Although it would be easy to turn the final game of this lost campaign into a Travis Kelce farewell, No. 87 knows how difficult this year has been for the squad. He wants to share in the struggles and help the younger guys finish the season on a high note. There is also a possibility that the man re-signs with KC in 2026.

Kelce, who posted a team-high five receptions for 36 yards on Christmas, is still one of the better tight ends in the NFL. He ranks in the top-five at his position with 839 yards and 73 catches this season. Despite making a couple of costly mistakes, the 36-year-old remains a solid contributor. Only those closest to him know how he feels, though.

Chiefs Kingdom will try to savor as much of Kelce as it can before he does retire. Expect fans to be completely invested when Kansas City (6-10) squares off with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) in Week 18.