Although Anthony Edwards has resisted the idea of becoming the next face of the NBA, he certainly embraces being the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Confronting likely defeat during the fourth quarter, the 24-year-old guard took over and boosted his team into overtime.

Edwards dropped 11 points in the final 3:01 of the contest, including a superb, off-balance corner 3-pointer to tie the score at 115 with about one tick left on the clock. Minnesota continues to push Denver to its limits. The two Western Conference squads have combined to form one of the most compelling rivalries in the NBA today, and this Christmas classic only adds more intrigue for a potential playoff matchup in 2026.

ANTHONY EDWARDS WITH ANOTHER GIFT ON CHRISTMAS 🤯 We're headed to overtime!pic.twitter.com/9VXEBBC6I2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards scored 44 points on 14-of-25 shooting with six rebounds and three steals, but his stellar 42-minute effort came in a tough defeat. Although the two-time All-NBA Second-Teamer started out hot in OT, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets pulled off their own thrilling comeback. They erased a nine-point deficit to earn a 142-138 victory. Edwards picked up two technical fouls and was automatically ejected late in this terrific contest, causing fans to wonder what could have been.

Although there are no consolation prizes, the three-time All-Star showed remarkable nerve and skill down the stretch. He fought valiantly and positioned the Timberwolves for their fourth straight win. They have come back stronger after enduring adversity in the past, so perhaps this potent dose of holiday heartbreak will fuel them moving forward.

Anthony Edwards should have a huge chip on his shoulder when he and Minnesota roll into Ball Arena on March 1.