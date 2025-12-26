The Denver Broncos improved to 13-3 with a 20-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Night. Denver has consistently come out on top in close games all season. And the Broncos won yet another one-score game in Week 17 – their 11th one-score victory of the year.

Denver already clinched a playoff berth by beating the Packers in Week 15. On Thursday, the Broncos became the first team to reach 13 wins this season. And Denver controls its own destiny as the team will secure the AFC West crown and the No. 1 seed with a victory in Week 18. But the Los Angeles Chargers are standing in the way, setting up a huge clash between division rivals in the regular season finale.

While facing such a familiar foe is no easy feat, Bo Nix is looking forward to the challenge. “At the end of the day it's going to come down to us versus them. We're excited to have them at home,” Nix said of the upcoming Chargers showdown, per DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens.

Bo Nix seeks first career win against Chargers in Week 18

Nix and the Broncos squared off against another division rival on Christmas Night. And while the Chiefs have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they made Denver earn the 20-13 Week 17 win.

Kansas City actually led 10-6 early in the second half. But with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos took control. Nix led a 14-play, 65-yard drive that burned over six minutes off the clock.

Nix ultimately found RJ Harvey for the go-ahead touchdown and Denver held on for the seven-point victory. Now the team turns its attention to the Chargers.

“I haven't beaten them. Going to be a good nine days of preparation… We're excited about it,” Nix said after Thursday night’s win.

While the second-year QB has faced Los Angeles three times in his career, he’s 0-3 against the team. The Chargers swept Denver last season. And LA mounted a dramatic comeback, winning on a 43-yard field goal as time expired when the teams met in Week 3 this year.

Nix is hoping to get his first victory against the Chargers in Week 18. If he can slay the dragon in the regular season finale the Broncos will be the AFC’s top seed, earning a first-round bye in the playoffs.